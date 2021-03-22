Boat Market Analysis 2021 Global Insights, Size, Type, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends, Forecast 2025 | Brunswick Corporation, Beneteau Group and Malibu Boats Inc.

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Boat Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)”.

The report entitled “Global Boat Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)” provides a detailed analysis of the global boat market with analysis of market size in terms of by value, volume and segments and etc.

The report also includes a detailed regional analysis of the global pleasure boat market of regions such as, Middle East, North America and Europe comprising of its market by value and volume. Under competitive landscape, the global boat market players have been compared on the basis of revenues and market capitalization.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. Brunswick Corporation, Beneteau Group and Malibu Boats Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global boat market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

The global boat market can be split up on the basis of application type and type of propulsion. On the basis of application type, the market can be further bifurcated into pleasure, fishing, commercial and military boats. On the basis of propulsion, the market has been split into motor boats and sail boats.

The global boat market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as taking up of boating more frequently as a recreational activity, increasing number of high net worth individuals (HNWI), improving customer confidence index and efforts by governments in major countries such as the US and China to generate interest of boating among the masses.

Environmental issues due to the use of certain materials during boat manufacturing and affects of adverse weather conditions on the revenue generating capacity of boat players are some of the challenges faced by the market.

Rising M&A activity, autonomous boats in pipeline, adoption of IoT technology, initiatives of attracting millennials towards boating, innovative materials used for boat building emergence of beacons and commercialization of hybrid leisure boats are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

