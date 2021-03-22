European Discount Retail Market Analysis 2021 Global Insights, Size, Type, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends, Forecast 2025 | Associated British Foods (Primark), B&M European Value Retail, Dunelm and H&M Hennes & Mauritz

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “European Discount Retail Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)”.

The report entitled “European Discount Retail Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)”, provides analysis of Europe discount retail market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by grocery and non-grocery discount penetration rate. Regional market analysis is also provided in the report.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall Europe discount retail market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Associated British Foods (Primark), B&M European Value Retail, Dunelm and H&M Hennes & Mauritz are some of the key players operating in the Europe discount retail market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

Associated British Foods (Primark)

B&M European Value Retail

Dunelm

H&M Hennes & Mauritz

Country Coverage

Poland

Austria

Belgium

Netherlands

Germany

France

The UK

Luxembourg

Discount retail stores are of two types: food oriented and general merchandise. Food oriented type is further sub-categorized into box (limited line) stores and warehouse stores. whereas general merchandise includes full-line discount stores, off-price chains, factory outlets, membership clubs, closeout retailers, discount variety store and internet discount sites. Usually all the discount retail stores displays similar features such as Less fashion-sensitive merchandise, shopping carts and centralized checkout service are provided, etc.

Europe discount retail market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2021-2025). Europe discount retail market is supported by various growth drivers, such as improving asda income tracker, developing European disposable income, European food inflation, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, challenging industry for small players, challenges moving from a store-based to a multichannel model , etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, stronger european consumer outlook, growing high income customer base , etc.

Few Points from List of Figures:

Figure 1: Categories of Retail Businesses

Figure 2: Types of Retail Stores

Figure 3: Types of Discount Stores

Figure 4: European Discount Retail Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Billion)

Figure 5: European Discount Retail Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Billion)

Figure 6: European Discount Retail Market by Region (Poland, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK); 2020 (Percentage, %)

Figure 7: Poland Discount Retail Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Million)

Figure 8: Poland Discount Retail Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Million)

Figure 9: Poland Discount Retail Market by Grocery Discount Penetration; 2017-2020 (Percentage, %)

Figure 10: Poland Discount Retail Market by Non-Grocery Discount Penetration; 2017-2020 (Percentage, %)

Figure 11: Austria Discount Retail Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Million)

Figure 12: Austria Discount Retail Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Million)

Figure 13: Austria Discount Retail Market by Grocery Discount Penetration; 2017-2020 (Percentage, %)

Figure 14: Austria Discount Retail Market by Non Grocery Discount Penetration; 2017-2020 (Percentage, %)

Figure 15: Belgium Discount Retail Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Billion)

Figure 16: Belgium Discount Retail Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Billion)

Figure 17: Belgium Discount Retail Market by Grocery Discount Penetration; 2017-2020 (Percentage, %)

Figure 18: Belgium Discount Retail Market by Non Grocery Discount Penetration; 2017-2020 (Percentage, %)

Figure 19: Netherlands Discount Retail Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Billion)

Figure 20: Netherlands Discount Retail Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Billion)

