Travel Bag Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware

The report titled Global Travel Bag Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Travel Bag market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Travel Bag market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Travel Bag market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Travel Bag market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Travel Bag report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Travel Bag report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Travel Bag market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Travel Bag market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Travel Bag market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Travel Bag market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Travel Bag market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, MCM Worldwide, Samsonite, Rimowa, Louis Vuitton, Delsey, Antler, Hermes, Crown, HIDEO WAKAMATSU, ACE, Tumi, Santa Barbara Polo, Travelpro, Eminent, Commodore, Diplomat, Winpard, Jinhou, JINLUDA, Powerland

Market Segmentation by Product: Lightweight Carry-Ons

Wheeled Duffel Bags and Rolling Luggage

Backpacks and Wheeled Backpacks

Travel Packs

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Men

Women

Kid



The Travel Bag Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Travel Bag market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Travel Bag market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Travel Bag market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Travel Bag industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Travel Bag market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Travel Bag market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Travel Bag market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Travel Bag Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Travel Bag Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lightweight Carry-Ons

1.2.3 Wheeled Duffel Bags and Rolling Luggage

1.2.4 Backpacks and Wheeled Backpacks

1.2.5 Travel Packs

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Travel Bag Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.3.4 Kid

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Travel Bag Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Travel Bag Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Travel Bag Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Travel Bag Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Travel Bag Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Travel Bag Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Travel Bag Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Travel Bag Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Travel Bag Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Travel Bag Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Travel Bag Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Travel Bag Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Travel Bag Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Travel Bag Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Travel Bag Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Travel Bag Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Travel Bag Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Travel Bag Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Travel Bag Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Travel Bag Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Travel Bag Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Travel Bag Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Travel Bag Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Travel Bag Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Travel Bag Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Travel Bag Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Travel Bag Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Travel Bag Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Travel Bag Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Travel Bag Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Travel Bag Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Travel Bag Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Travel Bag Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Travel Bag Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Travel Bag Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Travel Bag Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Travel Bag Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Travel Bag Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Travel Bag Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Travel Bag Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Travel Bag Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Travel Bag Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Travel Bag Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Travel Bag Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Travel Bag Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 VIP Industries

11.1.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 VIP Industries Overview

11.1.3 VIP Industries Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 VIP Industries Travel Bag Product Description

11.1.5 VIP Industries Recent Developments

11.2 VF Corporation

11.2.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 VF Corporation Overview

11.2.3 VF Corporation Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 VF Corporation Travel Bag Product Description

11.2.5 VF Corporation Recent Developments

11.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware

11.3.1 Briggs & Riley Travelware Corporation Information

11.3.2 Briggs & Riley Travelware Overview

11.3.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Briggs & Riley Travelware Travel Bag Product Description

11.3.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware Recent Developments

11.4 MCM Worldwide

11.4.1 MCM Worldwide Corporation Information

11.4.2 MCM Worldwide Overview

11.4.3 MCM Worldwide Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 MCM Worldwide Travel Bag Product Description

11.4.5 MCM Worldwide Recent Developments

11.5 Samsonite

11.5.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

11.5.2 Samsonite Overview

11.5.3 Samsonite Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Samsonite Travel Bag Product Description

11.5.5 Samsonite Recent Developments

11.6 Rimowa

11.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

11.6.2 Rimowa Overview

11.6.3 Rimowa Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Rimowa Travel Bag Product Description

11.6.5 Rimowa Recent Developments

11.7 Louis Vuitton

11.7.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

11.7.2 Louis Vuitton Overview

11.7.3 Louis Vuitton Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Louis Vuitton Travel Bag Product Description

11.7.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Developments

11.8 Delsey

11.8.1 Delsey Corporation Information

11.8.2 Delsey Overview

11.8.3 Delsey Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Delsey Travel Bag Product Description

11.8.5 Delsey Recent Developments

11.9 Antler

11.9.1 Antler Corporation Information

11.9.2 Antler Overview

11.9.3 Antler Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Antler Travel Bag Product Description

11.9.5 Antler Recent Developments

11.10 Hermes

11.10.1 Hermes Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hermes Overview

11.10.3 Hermes Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Hermes Travel Bag Product Description

11.10.5 Hermes Recent Developments

11.11 Crown

11.11.1 Crown Corporation Information

11.11.2 Crown Overview

11.11.3 Crown Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Crown Travel Bag Product Description

11.11.5 Crown Recent Developments

11.12 HIDEO WAKAMATSU

11.12.1 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Corporation Information

11.12.2 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Overview

11.12.3 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Travel Bag Product Description

11.12.5 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Recent Developments

11.13 ACE

11.13.1 ACE Corporation Information

11.13.2 ACE Overview

11.13.3 ACE Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 ACE Travel Bag Product Description

11.13.5 ACE Recent Developments

11.14 Tumi

11.14.1 Tumi Corporation Information

11.14.2 Tumi Overview

11.14.3 Tumi Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Tumi Travel Bag Product Description

11.14.5 Tumi Recent Developments

11.15 Santa Barbara Polo

11.15.1 Santa Barbara Polo Corporation Information

11.15.2 Santa Barbara Polo Overview

11.15.3 Santa Barbara Polo Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Santa Barbara Polo Travel Bag Product Description

11.15.5 Santa Barbara Polo Recent Developments

11.16 Travelpro

11.16.1 Travelpro Corporation Information

11.16.2 Travelpro Overview

11.16.3 Travelpro Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Travelpro Travel Bag Product Description

11.16.5 Travelpro Recent Developments

11.17 Eminent

11.17.1 Eminent Corporation Information

11.17.2 Eminent Overview

11.17.3 Eminent Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Eminent Travel Bag Product Description

11.17.5 Eminent Recent Developments

11.18 Commodore

11.18.1 Commodore Corporation Information

11.18.2 Commodore Overview

11.18.3 Commodore Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Commodore Travel Bag Product Description

11.18.5 Commodore Recent Developments

11.19 Diplomat

11.19.1 Diplomat Corporation Information

11.19.2 Diplomat Overview

11.19.3 Diplomat Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Diplomat Travel Bag Product Description

11.19.5 Diplomat Recent Developments

11.20 Winpard

11.20.1 Winpard Corporation Information

11.20.2 Winpard Overview

11.20.3 Winpard Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Winpard Travel Bag Product Description

11.20.5 Winpard Recent Developments

11.21 Jinhou

11.21.1 Jinhou Corporation Information

11.21.2 Jinhou Overview

11.21.3 Jinhou Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Jinhou Travel Bag Product Description

11.21.5 Jinhou Recent Developments

11.22 JINLUDA

11.22.1 JINLUDA Corporation Information

11.22.2 JINLUDA Overview

11.22.3 JINLUDA Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 JINLUDA Travel Bag Product Description

11.22.5 JINLUDA Recent Developments

11.23 Powerland

11.23.1 Powerland Corporation Information

11.23.2 Powerland Overview

11.23.3 Powerland Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Powerland Travel Bag Product Description

11.23.5 Powerland Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Travel Bag Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Travel Bag Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Travel Bag Production Mode & Process

12.4 Travel Bag Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Travel Bag Sales Channels

12.4.2 Travel Bag Distributors

12.5 Travel Bag Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Travel Bag Industry Trends

13.2 Travel Bag Market Drivers

13.3 Travel Bag Market Challenges

13.4 Travel Bag Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Travel Bag Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

