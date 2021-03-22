Ultrasound Devices Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027 | General Electric (GE), Philips, Siemens

“

The report titled Global Ultrasound Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ultrasound Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ultrasound Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ultrasound Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ultrasound Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ultrasound Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ultrasound Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ultrasound Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ultrasound Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ultrasound Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ultrasound Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ultrasound Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: General Electric (GE), Philips, Siemens, TOSHIBA, Hitachi Medical, Mindray, Sonosite (FUJIFILM ), Esaote, Samsung Medison, Konica Minolta, SonoScape, LANDWIND MEDICAL, SIUI, CHISON, EDAN Instruments

Market Segmentation by Product: 2D

3D&4D

Doppler



Market Segmentation by Application: Radiology/Oncology

Cardiology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography/Breast

Emergency Medicine

Vascular

Others



The Ultrasound Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ultrasound Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ultrasound Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ultrasound Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ultrasound Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ultrasound Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ultrasound Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ultrasound Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultrasound Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 2D

1.2.3 3D&4D

1.2.4 Doppler

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Radiology/Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Obstetrics & Gynecology

1.3.5 Mammography/Breast

1.3.6 Emergency Medicine

1.3.7 Vascular

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ultrasound Devices Production

2.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Ultrasound Devices Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Ultrasound Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Ultrasound Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Ultrasound Devices Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Ultrasound Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Ultrasound Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultrasound Devices Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultrasound Devices Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Ultrasound Devices Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ultrasound Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Ultrasound Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Ultrasound Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Ultrasound Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Ultrasound Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Ultrasound Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 General Electric (GE)

12.1.1 General Electric (GE) Corporation Information

12.1.2 General Electric (GE) Overview

12.1.3 General Electric (GE) Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 General Electric (GE) Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.1.5 General Electric (GE) Recent Developments

12.2 Philips

12.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.2.2 Philips Overview

12.2.3 Philips Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Philips Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.2.5 Philips Recent Developments

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Developments

12.4 TOSHIBA

12.4.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information

12.4.2 TOSHIBA Overview

12.4.3 TOSHIBA Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 TOSHIBA Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.4.5 TOSHIBA Recent Developments

12.5 Hitachi Medical

12.5.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hitachi Medical Overview

12.5.3 Hitachi Medical Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hitachi Medical Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.5.5 Hitachi Medical Recent Developments

12.6 Mindray

12.6.1 Mindray Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mindray Overview

12.6.3 Mindray Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mindray Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.6.5 Mindray Recent Developments

12.7 Sonosite (FUJIFILM )

12.7.1 Sonosite (FUJIFILM ) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sonosite (FUJIFILM ) Overview

12.7.3 Sonosite (FUJIFILM ) Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sonosite (FUJIFILM ) Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.7.5 Sonosite (FUJIFILM ) Recent Developments

12.8 Esaote

12.8.1 Esaote Corporation Information

12.8.2 Esaote Overview

12.8.3 Esaote Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Esaote Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.8.5 Esaote Recent Developments

12.9 Samsung Medison

12.9.1 Samsung Medison Corporation Information

12.9.2 Samsung Medison Overview

12.9.3 Samsung Medison Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Samsung Medison Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.9.5 Samsung Medison Recent Developments

12.10 Konica Minolta

12.10.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information

12.10.2 Konica Minolta Overview

12.10.3 Konica Minolta Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Konica Minolta Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.10.5 Konica Minolta Recent Developments

12.11 SonoScape

12.11.1 SonoScape Corporation Information

12.11.2 SonoScape Overview

12.11.3 SonoScape Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SonoScape Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.11.5 SonoScape Recent Developments

12.12 LANDWIND MEDICAL

12.12.1 LANDWIND MEDICAL Corporation Information

12.12.2 LANDWIND MEDICAL Overview

12.12.3 LANDWIND MEDICAL Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 LANDWIND MEDICAL Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.12.5 LANDWIND MEDICAL Recent Developments

12.13 SIUI

12.13.1 SIUI Corporation Information

12.13.2 SIUI Overview

12.13.3 SIUI Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SIUI Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.13.5 SIUI Recent Developments

12.14 CHISON

12.14.1 CHISON Corporation Information

12.14.2 CHISON Overview

12.14.3 CHISON Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 CHISON Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.14.5 CHISON Recent Developments

12.15 EDAN Instruments

12.15.1 EDAN Instruments Corporation Information

12.15.2 EDAN Instruments Overview

12.15.3 EDAN Instruments Ultrasound Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 EDAN Instruments Ultrasound Devices Product Description

12.15.5 EDAN Instruments Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Ultrasound Devices Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Ultrasound Devices Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Ultrasound Devices Production Mode & Process

13.4 Ultrasound Devices Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ultrasound Devices Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ultrasound Devices Distributors

13.5 Ultrasound Devices Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Ultrasound Devices Industry Trends

14.2 Ultrasound Devices Market Drivers

14.3 Ultrasound Devices Market Challenges

14.4 Ultrasound Devices Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Ultrasound Devices Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

