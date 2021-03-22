Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size 2021, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027 | Getinge Group, STERIS, UltraViolet Devices
The report titled Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Getinge Group, STERIS, UltraViolet Devices, Xenex, Lumalier, Ju Guang, LAOKEN, Shinva, American Ultraviolet
Market Segmentation by Product: Mobile Type
Wall-mounted Type
Cabinet Type
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital
Clinic
Other
The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Mobile Type
1.2.3 Wall-mounted Type
1.2.4 Cabinet Type
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Getinge Group
11.1.1 Getinge Group Corporation Information
11.1.2 Getinge Group Overview
11.1.3 Getinge Group Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Getinge Group Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product Description
11.1.5 Getinge Group Recent Developments
11.2 STERIS
11.2.1 STERIS Corporation Information
11.2.2 STERIS Overview
11.2.3 STERIS Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 STERIS Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product Description
11.2.5 STERIS Recent Developments
11.3 UltraViolet Devices
11.3.1 UltraViolet Devices Corporation Information
11.3.2 UltraViolet Devices Overview
11.3.3 UltraViolet Devices Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 UltraViolet Devices Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product Description
11.3.5 UltraViolet Devices Recent Developments
11.4 Xenex
11.4.1 Xenex Corporation Information
11.4.2 Xenex Overview
11.4.3 Xenex Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Xenex Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product Description
11.4.5 Xenex Recent Developments
11.5 Lumalier
11.5.1 Lumalier Corporation Information
11.5.2 Lumalier Overview
11.5.3 Lumalier Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Lumalier Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product Description
11.5.5 Lumalier Recent Developments
11.6 Ju Guang
11.6.1 Ju Guang Corporation Information
11.6.2 Ju Guang Overview
11.6.3 Ju Guang Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Ju Guang Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product Description
11.6.5 Ju Guang Recent Developments
11.7 LAOKEN
11.7.1 LAOKEN Corporation Information
11.7.2 LAOKEN Overview
11.7.3 LAOKEN Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 LAOKEN Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product Description
11.7.5 LAOKEN Recent Developments
11.8 Shinva
11.8.1 Shinva Corporation Information
11.8.2 Shinva Overview
11.8.3 Shinva Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Shinva Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product Description
11.8.5 Shinva Recent Developments
11.9 American Ultraviolet
11.9.1 American Ultraviolet Corporation Information
11.9.2 American Ultraviolet Overview
11.9.3 American Ultraviolet Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 American Ultraviolet Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Product Description
11.9.5 American Ultraviolet Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Production Mode & Process
12.4 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Sales Channels
12.4.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Distributors
12.5 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Industry Trends
13.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Drivers
13.3 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Challenges
13.4 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
