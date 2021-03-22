Vinyl Flooring Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Tarkett, Gerflor, Armstrong
Summary
“ The report titled Global Vinyl Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vinyl Flooring market. […]
“
The report titled Global Vinyl Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vinyl Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vinyl Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vinyl Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vinyl Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vinyl Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2589274/global-vinyl-flooring-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vinyl Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vinyl Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vinyl Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vinyl Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vinyl Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vinyl Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Tarkett, Gerflor, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, NOX, Shaw, Hanwha, LG Hausys, Mohawk, Polyflor, Congoleum, Forbo, TOLI, Beaulieu, Tajima, Metroflor, Interface, RiL, Karndean, Roppe, Milliken, Kraus, Parterre, Kingdomfloor, Snmo LVT, Hailide New Material, Taide Plastic Flooring
Market Segmentation by Product: Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Use
Residential Use
The Vinyl Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vinyl Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vinyl Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Vinyl Flooring market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vinyl Flooring industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Vinyl Flooring market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Vinyl Flooring market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vinyl Flooring market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2589274/global-vinyl-flooring-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
1.2.3 Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Commercial Use
1.3.3 Residential Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vinyl Flooring Production
2.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vinyl Flooring Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vinyl Flooring Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Tarkett
12.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
12.1.2 Tarkett Overview
12.1.3 Tarkett Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Tarkett Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.1.5 Tarkett Recent Developments
12.2 Gerflor
12.2.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
12.2.2 Gerflor Overview
12.2.3 Gerflor Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Gerflor Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.2.5 Gerflor Recent Developments
12.3 Armstrong
12.3.1 Armstrong Corporation Information
12.3.2 Armstrong Overview
12.3.3 Armstrong Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Armstrong Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.3.5 Armstrong Recent Developments
12.4 Mannington Mills
12.4.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information
12.4.2 Mannington Mills Overview
12.4.3 Mannington Mills Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Mannington Mills Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.4.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments
12.5 NOX
12.5.1 NOX Corporation Information
12.5.2 NOX Overview
12.5.3 NOX Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 NOX Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.5.5 NOX Recent Developments
12.6 Shaw
12.6.1 Shaw Corporation Information
12.6.2 Shaw Overview
12.6.3 Shaw Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Shaw Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.6.5 Shaw Recent Developments
12.7 Hanwha
12.7.1 Hanwha Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hanwha Overview
12.7.3 Hanwha Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Hanwha Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.7.5 Hanwha Recent Developments
12.8 LG Hausys
12.8.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
12.8.2 LG Hausys Overview
12.8.3 LG Hausys Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 LG Hausys Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.8.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments
12.9 Mohawk
12.9.1 Mohawk Corporation Information
12.9.2 Mohawk Overview
12.9.3 Mohawk Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Mohawk Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.9.5 Mohawk Recent Developments
12.10 Polyflor
12.10.1 Polyflor Corporation Information
12.10.2 Polyflor Overview
12.10.3 Polyflor Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Polyflor Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.10.5 Polyflor Recent Developments
12.11 Congoleum
12.11.1 Congoleum Corporation Information
12.11.2 Congoleum Overview
12.11.3 Congoleum Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Congoleum Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.11.5 Congoleum Recent Developments
12.12 Forbo
12.12.1 Forbo Corporation Information
12.12.2 Forbo Overview
12.12.3 Forbo Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Forbo Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.12.5 Forbo Recent Developments
12.13 TOLI
12.13.1 TOLI Corporation Information
12.13.2 TOLI Overview
12.13.3 TOLI Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 TOLI Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.13.5 TOLI Recent Developments
12.14 Beaulieu
12.14.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information
12.14.2 Beaulieu Overview
12.14.3 Beaulieu Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Beaulieu Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.14.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments
12.15 Tajima
12.15.1 Tajima Corporation Information
12.15.2 Tajima Overview
12.15.3 Tajima Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Tajima Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.15.5 Tajima Recent Developments
12.16 Metroflor
12.16.1 Metroflor Corporation Information
12.16.2 Metroflor Overview
12.16.3 Metroflor Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Metroflor Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.16.5 Metroflor Recent Developments
12.17 Interface
12.17.1 Interface Corporation Information
12.17.2 Interface Overview
12.17.3 Interface Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Interface Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.17.5 Interface Recent Developments
12.18 RiL
12.18.1 RiL Corporation Information
12.18.2 RiL Overview
12.18.3 RiL Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 RiL Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.18.5 RiL Recent Developments
12.19 Karndean
12.19.1 Karndean Corporation Information
12.19.2 Karndean Overview
12.19.3 Karndean Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Karndean Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.19.5 Karndean Recent Developments
12.20 Roppe
12.20.1 Roppe Corporation Information
12.20.2 Roppe Overview
12.20.3 Roppe Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Roppe Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.20.5 Roppe Recent Developments
12.21 Milliken
12.21.1 Milliken Corporation Information
12.21.2 Milliken Overview
12.21.3 Milliken Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Milliken Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.21.5 Milliken Recent Developments
12.22 Kraus
12.22.1 Kraus Corporation Information
12.22.2 Kraus Overview
12.22.3 Kraus Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Kraus Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.22.5 Kraus Recent Developments
12.23 Parterre
12.23.1 Parterre Corporation Information
12.23.2 Parterre Overview
12.23.3 Parterre Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Parterre Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.23.5 Parterre Recent Developments
12.24 Kingdomfloor
12.24.1 Kingdomfloor Corporation Information
12.24.2 Kingdomfloor Overview
12.24.3 Kingdomfloor Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Kingdomfloor Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.24.5 Kingdomfloor Recent Developments
12.25 Snmo LVT
12.25.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information
12.25.2 Snmo LVT Overview
12.25.3 Snmo LVT Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Snmo LVT Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.25.5 Snmo LVT Recent Developments
12.26 Hailide New Material
12.26.1 Hailide New Material Corporation Information
12.26.2 Hailide New Material Overview
12.26.3 Hailide New Material Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Hailide New Material Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.26.5 Hailide New Material Recent Developments
12.27 Taide Plastic Flooring
12.27.1 Taide Plastic Flooring Corporation Information
12.27.2 Taide Plastic Flooring Overview
12.27.3 Taide Plastic Flooring Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Taide Plastic Flooring Vinyl Flooring Product Description
12.27.5 Taide Plastic Flooring Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Vinyl Flooring Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Vinyl Flooring Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Vinyl Flooring Production Mode & Process
13.4 Vinyl Flooring Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Vinyl Flooring Sales Channels
13.4.2 Vinyl Flooring Distributors
13.5 Vinyl Flooring Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Vinyl Flooring Industry Trends
14.2 Vinyl Flooring Market Drivers
14.3 Vinyl Flooring Market Challenges
14.4 Vinyl Flooring Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Vinyl Flooring Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2589274/global-vinyl-flooring-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”