5G Core Market 2021 Business Overview and Industrial Trends | ZTE, Samsung, Affirmed Networks, Mavenir, NEC

Latest added 5G Core Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Samsung, Affirmed Networks, Mavenir, NEC, Cisco, HPE, and Oracle. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the 5G Core Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the 5G Core Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “5G Core Market, By Components (Solutions, Services), Solutions (Professional services, Managed Services), Network Functions (AMF, SMF, UPF, PCF, NEF), End user, Deployment mode (Cloud- Based, On-Premises) & Geography – Global Forecast To 2026”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of 5G Core Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in 5G Core Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

The 5G core market size is estimated to grow from USD 608 Million in 2020 to USD 28,427 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 73.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2026. The 5G core market is gaining traction due to its cloud-native and service-based architecture that will improve the modularity of products with greater emphasis on low latency, URLLC, eMBB, and mMTC offerings. The rapid rise in the volume of data being carried by cellular networks has been driven largely by consumer demand for video, and the shift of business toward the use of cloud services. There are significant growth opportunities for 5G core vendors. The commercialization of 5G services in enterprises such as private 5G and the availability of unlicensed and shared spectrum in the globe are expected to shape the future of the 5G core market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every segment of society, including individuals and businesses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the telecom sector is playing a vital role across the globe to support the digital infrastructure of countries. Every individual and government, irrespective of federal, state, central, local, and provinces, has been in constant touch with one other in the society to provide and get real-time information on COVID-19. Currently, healthcare, telecommunication, media and entertainment, utilities, and government institutes are functioning day and night to stabilize the condition and facilitate prerequisite services to every individual.

COVID-19 cases are growing day-by-day, as several infected cases have been on the rise. In line with individuals, COVID-19 has a massive impact on large enterprises and SMEs. Core industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, textile, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and consumer goods, have been closed due to country-level lockdown across the globe. This would have a substantial impact on the global economy in terms of the decline in GDP. For ages, SMEs are acting as the backbone of the economy. In the current situation, SMEs are the most affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Industry 4.0 paved the way for mMTC

The widespread adoption of IoT and continuous advancements in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication networks are transforming various industries by connecting all types of devices, appliances, systems, and services. IoT is one of the many use cases that 5G core-enabled 5G would support, enabling communication between large numbers of sensors and connected devices. The requirements for IoT applications can be categorized into high-power, low-latency applications (such as mobile video surveillance); and low-power, low-latency, long-range IoT applications (smart cities and smart factories). The evolution of the 5G technology is expected to gain pace to support these requirements for emerging IoT applications, categorized as massive machine type communication and mission-critical applications.

Restraints: Security concerns in the 5G core network

CIOs are largely concern with 5G core security that can lead to a huge loss for businesses as well as service providers. The new network infrastructure has been designed with the help of SDN, NFV, and cloud-native architecture. Network functions are disaggregated from underline infrastructure and located across local, regional, and central data centers. In a cloud-based 5G network, the majority of network functions are deployed over the public and private cloud infrastructure.

Opportunity: Demand for Private 5G across enterprises, government, and industrial sectors.

Automation and digitalization have dramatically changed the adoption of mission-critical business applications in every line of business. Most sectors have undergone a digital transformation to cope with the growing need of customers and businesses for operational agility. 5G¡¯s inherent ability to support network slicing will enable broader use of private LTE across the enterprise network. Technological advancements and the evolving ecosystem have further paved the way for the emergence of new business applications across different sectors

Challenge: Heavy spending on deploying 5G

The challenge for CSPs in transitioning to 5G is to justify the multibillion dollars of investments in new network equipment required to transform their network to a virtualized infrastructure; move services from 3G and 4G to 5G; all while protecting their business against the ever-increasing risk of disruptions and cyber threats. The transition to a standalone model is essential for the telcos to capitalize on the full range of benefits that 5G offers.

APAC to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC has several growing economies, such as China, India, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the 5G core market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. Also, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of 5G core solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices

Key Market Players

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the 5G core market. Key and innovative vendors in the 5G core market include Nokia (Finland),Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China),ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Affirmed Networks(US), Mavenir(US), NEC(Japan), Cisco(US), HPE(US), Oracle(US), Athonet(Italy), Casa Systems(US), Cumucore(Finland), Druid Software (Ireland), IPLOOK (China), and Metaswitch (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the 5G core market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

This research report categorizes the 5G core market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

5G Core Market: Based on Components :

Solutions

Services

5G Core Market: Based on Solutions:

Professional services

Managed Services

5G Core Market: Based on Network Functions:

AMF

SMF

UPF

PCF

NEF

NRF

UDM

AUSF

AF

NSSF

Others

5G Core Market: Based on End user:

Telecom operators

Enterprises

5G Core Market: Based on Deployment model:

Cloud

On-Premises

5G Core Market: Based on regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

