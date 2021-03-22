5G Market in Aviation 2021 Business Overview and Industrial Trends | Global Eagle Entertainment, ONEWEB, Aeromobile Communications, Smartsky Networks

Latest added 5G Market in Aviation research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco Systems, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Gogo LLC, Global Eagle Entertainment, ONEWEB, Aeromobile Communications, Smartsky Networks, Inseego Corp and Intelsat. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the 5G Market in Aviation size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the 5G Market in Aviation by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on "5G Market in Aviation, By Connectivity Type (Ground-to-Ground Communication, Air-to-Ground Communication), Technology, Application (Aircraft Operations, Airport Operations), End Use & Geography – Global Forecast To 2026".

Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in 5G Market in Aviation; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

The 5G market in aviation size is estimated to grow from USD 300 Million in 2020 to USD 5996 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 53.4% durin5G Market in Aviationg the forecast year from 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for better flight experience and the need for fast internet connectivity at airports and aircraft is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Market overview:Based on end-use, 5G infrastructure for airport segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2021

Based on end-use, 5G infrastructure for airport is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2021. With the growing establishment of smart connected airports, the demand for the 5G network to support these smart connected airports is also increasing. For instance, London City Airport (UK), in 2018, invested around USD 900,000 for the establishment of the interconnected sensor network and data hub to track the flow of passengers in the airport. With rising air passenger traffic across the world, the installation of 5G will help in enhancing such operations in airports by facilitating ultra-high-speed connectivity, thereby fueling the growth of aviation 5G, across the globe.

Based on technology, the enhanced mobile broadband segment estimated to account for the major market share in 2021

eMBB is an evolution to the existing 4G network and can also be termed as the initial phase of 5G services. Prominent applications involved with eMBB include in-flight entertainment, real-time air traffic alerts, real-time video streaming, games with 3D and 4K resolutions, and high-speed internet access for latent-free cloud access. There is a growing demand for better flight experience, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for eMBB technology used in in-flight 5G connectivity.

Based on application, the aircraft operations segment estimated to account for the major market share in 2021

Based on application, the aircraft operations segment is estimated to account for the major market share in 2021. 5G services for aircraft operations comprise the facilitation of 5G services to airlines. Airlines install 5G infrastructure to enhance the existing Wi-Fi connectivity in their aircraft. They procure a one-time package of 5G network for their aircraft fleet from the vendors operating in the telecom industry. The adoption of 5G network will be higher for international flights as these are long haul flights with a mandatory requirement for Wi-Fi connectivity. Rise in demand for better flight experience and fast internet connection throughout flight journey will fuel growth of 5G services market in aircraft operations.

Based on region, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the 5G market in aviation in 2021

North America is one of the leading markets for 5G in aviation, in terms of research and development activities in 5G technology for aviation, network design/deployment, and presence of key market players. The region has a high demand for air travel, and there is tremendous growth in air passenger traffic. The rise in passenger traffic is leading to an increase in demand for good internet connectivity in airports as well as aircraft. In addition, the rise of connected aircraft and smart airports in this region is boosting the growth of the regional market. The region is well known for its high adoption rate of new and advanced technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and autonomous/connected aircraft. Qualcomm, Intel, Cisco Systems, and AT&T are some of the major market players based in North America. In 2017, AT&T conducted 5G trials in the US cities of Austin, Waco, Kalamazoo, and South Bend.

Driver: Need for fast internet connectivity

Passengers spend a lot of time at airports. According to a survey by Dufry (Switzerland) in 2018, passengers across the globe spend an average of 180 minutes at airports; this can reach as high as 4 hours when passengers have connecting flights. With many airports being constructed on the outskirts of cities, the unavailability of strong and fast internet connectivity is a major issue faced by travelers. The high-speed and long-range capabilities of 5G is expected to effectually address this issue. In 2018, the International Air Transport Association (Canada) forecast that air passengers across the globe would double to 8.2 billion by 2037. Along with this tremendous growth in air passenger traffic, the demand for fast internet by air passengers will also rise, thereby leading to the growth of the market for 5G in aviation in the coming years

Opportunity: Deployment of flying taxis and delivery drones

While the early adopters of 5G in aviation would be commercial airlines and airports, there will be a huge opportunity for 5G connectivity providers from air taxis/eVTOL (electronic vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft as well as cargo drones/delivery drones. With a rise in demand for quick intercity and intracity transportation, the demand for eVTOL aircraft is expected to increase in the near future. In June 2019, Uber (US) partnered with AT&T (US) to research the applicability of 5G in air taxis.

Challenge: Huge investment involved in developing 5G infrastructure

With regard to the 5G market in aviation, in 2018, Air France (France) anticipated the initial cost of deploying 5G to range between USD 5 million and USD 6 million in aircraft, and between USD 4 million and USD 5 million at airports. The cost of deployment is high, owing to the lack of availability of infrastructure that would support 5G in the current market. For instance, 4G connectivity is provided through a low-band spectrum ranging between a width of 5 to 10 megahertz (MHz). 5G, which is estimated to be 10 times faster than 4G, would require spectrum bands with a width more than 200 MHz. Therefore, the huge investment requirement is one of the major challenges for the 5G market in aviation.

Scope of the Report

5G Market in Aviation, By End-use

5G Infrastructure for Airport

5G Infrastructure for Aircraft

5G Market in Aviation, By Communication Infrastructure

Small cell

Distributed Antenna System

5G Market in Aviation, By Technology

Enhanced Mobile Broadband

Fixed Wireless Access

Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications/ Massive Machine Type Communications

5G Market in Aviation, By Application

Airport Operations

Aircraft Operations

5G Market in Aviation, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Rest of the World (RoW)

Key market players in the 5G market in aviation include Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Cisco Systems (US), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Gogo LLC (US), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), ONEWEB (US), Aeromobile Communications (UK), Smartsky Networks (US), Inseego Corp (US) and Intelsat (US).

Recent Developments:

In April 2019, the company partnered with TIM (Italy), for installing 5G demo area at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome, Italy, to provide live and virtual guided tour services to passengers at Terminal 3 of the airport.

In May 2019, Gogo announced that it developed 5G services for the smaller regional jets and business jets. This 5G service provides faster speed to air-to-ground (ATG) for fast communication services.

5G Market in Aviation research report performs an assessment of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

Critical Questions Addressed by the Report:

What is the growth perspective of the 5G market in aviation?

What are the key dynamics and trends governing the market?

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by the leading players in the 5G market in aviation?

What are the new and emerging technologies and use cases disrupting 5G in the aviation industry?

What are the key applications where 5G services play a significant role in the aviation industry?

