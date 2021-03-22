Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market (Covid-19 Updated) will Hit Big Revenues in Future | Chic Freshertech, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Nordion

Latest added Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Hiperbaric Espana (Alantra Private Equity), Avure Technologies, Thyssenkrupp AG, Kobe Steel Ltd, Bosch, Chic Freshertech, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Nordion, and Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. Kg. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Techniques (HPP, PEF, MVH, Ultrasonic, Irradiation), Food Form (Solid Form, Liquid Form), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics) & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027

Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

The non-thermal pasteurization market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The growth of the convenience food sector, which includes products such as frozen foods and ready-to-eat foods, has increased the demand for non-thermal pasteurization, as these technologies reduce the processing time and increase the production capacity to meet the growing market demand. However, high capital investment is hampering non-thermal pasteurization market growth.

The PEF segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the non-thermal pasteurization market

By technique, the PEF segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years. This technology preserves the freshness of food products as well as aids in extending their shelf life. It also accommodates consumer demand for natural, fresh, and minimally processed foods, as no preservatives or additives are added to products. Although PEF is new compared to HPP, it has been accepted globally by the processed potato industry. Due to these factors, the market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the future.

The beverages segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the non-thermal pasteurization market, due to increasing acceptance of non-thermal pasteurization techniques in processed fruit & vegetable juices, wine,sugar syrups, beer, milk, and processed coconut water

By application, the beverages segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Non-thermal processes such as PEF and HPP are increasingly preferred in the beverage industry, as they effectively increase the shelf life of beverages and prevent microbial development. Additionally, colors, flavors, and nutrients can be efficiently preserved with the help of this technology. This technology helps in preserving nutrient, color, and flavor in products; and also enables gentle preservation of beverages at ambient temperature. Thus, these factors are expected to fuel the market growth.

The solid segment is estimated to have a larger market share in the non-thermal pasteurization market during the forecast period

By food form, the solid segment is estimated to have a larger market share in the forecast period. This is due to the usage of non-thermal pasteurization techniques in food products such as cheese, jellies, jam, processed food, meat products, etc. However, various technologies such as HPP and PEF are used to enhance the extraction of several bioactive components and sugars to preserve the food for a longer period of time.

The North American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising movements such as “Go Clean Label”

The growth of the North America non-thermal pasteurization market is attributed to the increasing awareness among food product manufacturers about the importance of non-thermal pasteurization. Further, with rapid economic growth in the region, the demand for meat is rising particularly in China, India, Japan, and Australia. This increased demand for meat products has driven meat production in this region, which, in turn, has contributed to the market growth. Changing busy lifestyle of consumers and rising health awareness are also factors that are driving the market growth.

Key Market Players

The key players in this market include JBT (US), Bosch (Germany), Hiperbaric (Spain), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Kobe Steel, Ltd (Japan), Multivac (Germany), Stansted Fluid Power Ltd (UK), CHIC FresherTech (US), Nordion (Canada), Dukane (US), Elea Technology (Germany), Pulsemaster (Netherlands), Baotou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co., Ltd (China), Symbios Technologies (US), Harwood Engineering Company, Inc (US), EXDIN Solutions (Poland), NextHPP (US), Gray*Star (US), Universal Pure (US), and American Pasteurization Company (US). These players are focusing on improving their presence by undertaking expansions and developing products specific to the requirements of consumers and their preferences in these regions. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and North America. Also, they have set up manufacturing facilities in various regions, and have strong distribution networks.

This research report categorizes the non-thermal pasteurization market based on technique, application, food form, and region.

On the basis of technique, the non-thermal pasteurization market has been segmented as follows:

HPP

PEF

MVH

Irradiation

Ultrasonic

Others (dense Phase Carbon Dioxide, Pulsed Light And UV Light, Centrifugation And Microfiltration, Ozone/ Cold Plasma And Enzymes)

On the basis of application, the non-thermal pasteurization market has been segmented as follows:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics

On the basis of food form, the non-thermal pasteurization market has been segmented as follows:

Solid

Liquid

On the basis of region, the non-thermal pasteurization market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of the World (RoW)

Recent Developments:

In February 2018, Mhenviron Group (Canada), Minh Hýng Group (Vietnam) And Avure Technologies signed a MoU to build a high-pressure processing technology food processing plant in Vietnam.

In January 2018, Bosch launched an innovative ultrasonic cutting technology for easier enrobing and packaging of food products. This new technology exposes the products to minimal stress and pressure, securing their quality.

In June 2018, Multivac opened a new production facility in Bulgaria to increase its production capacity.

In September 2017, HIPERBARIC ESPAÑA launched Hiperbaric 1050 bulk, a new HPP equipment, for the beverage industry.

In October 2017, Avure Technologies launched a scalable HPP machine—AV-M. It is featured with easy upgradation from 20M to 30M to 40M and increases the capacity up to 180%.

Table of Contents :

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Variables Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: Delivery Type Analysis

Chapter 6 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: Component

Chapter 7 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: End-use

Chapter 8 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: Application

Chapter 9 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: Therapeutic Area

Chapter 10 Non-Thermal Pasteurization: Regional Market Analysis, By Application, Technology, and End Use 2021 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

List of Tables

List of Figures

