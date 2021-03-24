Automation Testing Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027
Summary
A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Automation Testing Industry market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Automation Testing Industry market. All the data that has been presented in report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Automation Testing Industry are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global Automation Testing market covered in Chapter 12:
TestPlant
CA Technologies
Tricentis
Ranorex
Microsoft
Parasoft
Capgemini
Cigniti Technologies
IBM
Micro Focus
SmartBear Software
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automation Testing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Functional Testing
Non-Functional Testing
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automation Testing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Automotive
Defense and Aerospace
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Logistics and Transportation
Energy and Utilities
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
