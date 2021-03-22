Impact Of Covid 19 On Shelf-life Testing Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2027

The Shelf-life Testing Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to The Insight Partners.

Shelf-life denotes that particular time during which a product remains effective and free from deterioration, and thus saleable without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf-life testing done in a laboratory to determine the food products expectant shelf-life within which the product should be consumed. This test also makes the product microbiologically safe. Shelf-life testing reduces the risk of product recalls. It also identifies the causes of reduced shelf life and helps to improve the products, processes and ultimately profitability.

Increasing microbial contamination in food products is the dominant force driving the demand for the shelf-life testing market. Moreover, stringent safety regulations for food products worldwide is expected to fuel the shelf-life testing market. Furthermore, the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods among consumers is also projected to influence the shelf-life testing market significantly. Emerging adoption of newer technologies for testing the shelf-life, and quality of various food product samples, is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Agrifood Technology,ALS Limited,AsureQuality Limited,Eurofins Scientific,Intertek Group plc,Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd,R J Hill Laboratories Limited,SCS Global Services,SGS SA,Symbio Laboratories

