Rehabilitation Robots Market Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis 2021 to 2027

The global rehabilitation robots market is anticipated to gain momentum from a rise in geriatric population across the globe. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Rehabilitation Robots Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global rehabilitation robots market was valued at US$ 529.8 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2,617.3 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the therapeutics robots segment will witness significant growth in the CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising incidence of strokes and spinal cord injuries that in turn, affect mobility of people. All these factors contribute to the global rehabilitation robot market growth in the coming years. By end user, the market is grouped into hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Rehabilitation Robots Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Rehabilitation Robots Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Rehabilitation Robots Market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Rehabilitation Robots Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Rehabilitation Robots Market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Rehabilitation Robots Market?

What are the Rehabilitation Robots Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Robotic Surgical Procedures industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Rehabilitation Robots Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Robotic Surgical Procedures industry?

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Technological Advancements, Key Players Prevalence of Key Neurology Disorders, 2018, Key Country/Region Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Therapeutic Robots Exoskeleton Robots Assistive Robots Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Rehabilitation Centers Hospitals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of World



