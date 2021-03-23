Pedicle Screw System Market : Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pedicle Screw System Market is accounted for $502.93 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $932.42 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of spinal injuries, growing geriatric population suffering from spine related problems and rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, time-consuming product approval processes are restraining market growth. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and growth in disposable income is providing opportunities for market growth.

Pedicle screw systems are used in spinal surgery to stop the pain caused by joints owing to disease. These screws are used in the lumbar spine for more complex anatomy such as the thoracic and thoracolumbar level. The pedicle screw allows stability in spinal arthrodesis and provides three column controls over the spinal elements for improving deformation.

Based on product, polyaxial pedicle screw systems segment acquired considerable share during the forecast period due to the growing incidents of spinal cord injuries. A polyaxial screw is used for connecting vertebrae to rods in spinal surgery. By Geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing incidence of spinal disorder and growing orthopedic joint replacement surgery.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pedicle Screw Systems market include Zimmer, Biomet Holdings, Inc., X-spine Systems, Inc., Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Medtronic PLC, LDR Holding Corporation, K2M Group Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Depuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), CTL Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Auxein Medical, Alphatec Spine, Inc., and Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC.

Types Covered:

• Dual cored pedicle screw

• Cylindrical pedicle screw

• Conical pedicle screw

Products Covered:

• Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Systems

• Monoaxial Pedicle Screw Systems

• Other Pedicle Screw Systems

Surgery Type Covered:

• Open Surgery

• Minimally Invasive Surgery

Indication Covered:

• Spinal Trauma

• Spinal Degeneration

• Spinal Deformities

Applications Covered:

• Thoracolumbar Fusion

• Spondylolisthesis

• Spinal tumor

• Spinal Cervical Fusion

• Scoliosis

• Fracture

• Falied fusion

End Users Covered:

• Research Organization and Academic Institute

• Hospitals and Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

