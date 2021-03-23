Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market: Precise Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market is accounted for $61.61 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $115.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. Factors such as growing demand of automobile industry among emerging countries and rise in advancements in fuel injection system are driving the market growth. However, increase in the government stringent emission norms and its regulatory framework is hampering the growth of the market.

The fuel injection system delivers fuel or a fuel-air mixture to the cylinders by means of pressure from a pump. All diesel engine based automotive vehicles must use fuel injection by design because of diesel’s greater viscosity and the need to overcome the high pressure of the compressed air in the cylinders. Gasoline engines can use either a carburetor or a fuel injection.

Based on the fuel type, Gasoline segment has lucrative market share during the forecast period. As it is continuously replacing traditional gasoline port fuel injection system. By geography, North America region is driven by increasing demand for automobiles in the region is on the rise; this is positively impacting the automotive fuel injection market.

Some of the key players in Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market include NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Westport Innovations Inc., Keihin Corporation., UCI International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, Woodward Inc., Carter Fuel Systems, Denso Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.P.A., and Ti Automotive Inc.

Fuel Types Covered:

• Diesel

• Gasoline/Petrol

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars Vehicle

• Large Vehicle

• Compact Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Two-Wheelers

• Luxury Vehicle

• Midsize Vehicle

• Hybrid Vehicles

• Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Vehicle

• Small Car Vehicle

• Premium Vehicle

• Other Vehicle Types

Components Covered:

• Fuel Injectors

• Engine Control Unit

• Fuel Pump

• Fuel Pressure Regulator

Technologies Covered:

• Diesel Direct Injection

• Gasoline Port Injection

• Gasoline Direct Injection

Sales Channels Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Integrated access management (IAM)

• Direct Sales

• Original Equipment Supplier (OES)

• Distributor

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

