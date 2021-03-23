Tamper Evident Packaging market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018–2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Tamper Evident Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for tamper evident packaging in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care industry and growing disposable incomes of consumers across the globe are boosting the market growth. However, stringent regulations are hampering the market growth.

Tamper Evident Packaging has one or several barriers of entry that provide visible evidence to a consumer that a product has tampered. It also needs to include a description of the safety feature used on the packaging for easier understanding by the consumer, such as a clear “how to open” visual instruction.

By end user, cosmetics & personal care industries segment has growing importance due to the expanding industries across the globe. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rise in the expansion of pharmaceutical, food & beverages industry in this region. Moreover, growing consciousness related to food safety among consumers and rising living standards of consumers also driving the market growth.

Some of the key players in this market include Ampac Holding LLC., Baker & McKenzie LLP, DuPont, Dynacorp, Enercon industries Corporation, Harcor, Interpack Ltd., Placon, Schreiner Group, Seal King Europe and Traco Manufacturing, Inc. .

Materials Covered:

• Plastics

• Paper Lids

• Metal

• Glass

• Other Materials

Products Covered:

• Blister/Strip Packs

• Bubble Packs

• Film Wrappers

• Induction Seal

• Shrink Sleeves

• Other Products

End Users Covered:

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Vacuum

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

