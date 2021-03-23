Fortified Packaged Water Market Overview with Future Growth and Forecast to 2020-2027

The Fortified Packaged Water Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Fortified Packaged Water Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Fortified mineral water is a shelf stable, ready to use, safe drinking water consumed directly, tube feedings or in the preparation or reconstitution of foods and beverages. Fortified water usually contains vitamins, minerals and electrolytes. Packaged drinking water is from any source, that has been treated and disinfected, a process that could involve filtration, UV or ozone treatment or reverse osmosis (RO) and then packaged in bottles or pouches, either plastic or glass, for our consumption.

Top Key Players:- Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, Cott Corporation, Danone S.A., Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Nestlé S.A., Nongfu Spring, PepsiCo, Inc., RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getränke GmbH & Co. KG, Tata Global Beverages, The Coca-Cola Company

The Fortified packaged water market has witnessed significant growth due to rising awareness about consuming safe water for a healthy life and contaminated tap water. Moreover, bottled mineral water is purified and fortified with dissolved minerals and it provides added health benefits to consumers that provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the Fortified packaged water market. However, strict government regulations is projected to hamper the overall growth of the Fortified packaged water market in the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Specialty Beverage Stabilizers, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global Fortified packaged water market is segmented on the basis of fortifying agent and distribution channel. On the basis of fortifying agent, the global Fortified packaged water market is divided into minerals, vitamins, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the global Fortified packaged water market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, speciality stores, online retail, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Fortified Packaged Water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Fortified Packaged Water market in these regions.

