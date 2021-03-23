Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business with Forecast to 2027

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)” Market is expected to gain momentum by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to increasing incidence of chronic disease such as lung cancer, strokes, and respiratory ailments. Additionally, introduction of innovative products by major companies will favor market growth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gums, Patches, Lozenges, Inhalers, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”The report further observes that the market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2027.

Major Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Key players covered in the report include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K, Europe)

Johnson & Johnson Inc (New Jersey, U.S)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland, Europe)

Pierre Fabre SA, Laboratories (France, Europe)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Cipla Limited (Mumbai, India)

British American Tobacco Plc (U.K, Europe)

Other Players

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Analysis 2021:

Draving Factors :

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disease to Bolster Growth

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking cigarettes leads to over 80% to 90% of lung cancer deaths every year in the United States. Tobacco smoke consists of over 7000 chemicals, with over 70 chemicals known to cause cancer in humans. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of chronic ailments is propelling the major companies to introduce innovative nicotine replacement therapy products that aid in to curb the urge to smoke in the people. The growing tobacco addiction in the youth is further driving the demand for the NTR products that will bode well for the growth of the global nicotine replacement therapy market during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Growing Smoking Cessation Cases in North America to Propel Demand

Among all regions, North America was worth USD 1.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global nicotine replacement therapy market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing number of people that desire to quit smoking in the US. For instance, according to the US National Institute of Health, around 70% of the total 46 million Americans smoke, desire to quit smoking. On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market owing to increasing government initiatives to promote anti-smoking campaigns and activities that are expected to drive the demand for nicotine replacement therapy products between 2020 and 2027.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Nicotine Replacement Therapy market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Major Companies to Strengthen Market Position

The global nicotine replacement therapy market report observes that major companies such as GlaxoSmithKline plc and Johnson & Johnson Inc hold over 80% of the total share and are constantly focusing on consolidating their positions by introducing novel nicotine replacement therapy products in the global marketplace. Additionally, other players in the market are striving to strengthen their position by adopting strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and introduction of new products during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

June 2020: Taat Herb Co., a flagship brand of Taat Lifestyles, announced the launch of its new hemp cigarettes from the Taat stable. According to the company, the new product dramatically replicates the exact experience of smoking a traditional cigarette and contains 50mg of cannabidiol(CBD) that is effective in reducing tobacco dependency.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Nicotine Replacement Therapy market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Nicotine Replacement Therapy market? Who are the key manufacturers in Nicotine Replacement Therapy market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Nicotine Replacement Therapy market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Nicotine Replacement Therapy market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Nicotine Replacement Therapy market? What are the Nicotine Replacement Therapy market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Nicotine Replacement Therapy industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Nicotine Replacement Therapy market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Nicotine Replacement Therapy industry?

Table of Content:

1 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Overview

1.1 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Product Overview

1.2 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Nicotine Replacement Therapy Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Nicotine Replacement Therapy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Nicotine Replacement Therapy as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market

2.8 Key Company Nicotine Replacement Therapy Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy by Application

4.1 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Nicotine Replacement Therapy by Application

4.5.2 Europe Nicotine Replacement Therapy by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Nicotine Replacement Therapy by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Nicotine Replacement Therapy by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Nicotine Replacement Therapy by Application

5 North America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nicotine Replacement Therapy Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nicotine Replacement Therapy Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

