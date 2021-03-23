2021 Latest Report on Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Market Size, Demand Status | Global Industry Segment Analysis, Growing Status of Key Players STOPA, FATA Automation, Sotefin SA, WOHR Autoparksysteme, Dasher Lawless, AJ Automated Parking Systems

“

The global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. Report Hive Research’s latest publication, titled “[Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Market Research Report During 2021-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Major Players Covered in Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Market Report are:

STOPA

FATA Automation

Sotefin SA

WOHR Autoparksysteme

Dasher Lawless

AJ Automated Parking Systems

Dayang Auto-parking Equipment

Auckland-based Automated Parking Solutions

Wohr Parking Systems

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Parking Systems (APS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Market Segmentation by Product Type

Tower Type, Cart Type, Rotary Type

Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Market Segmentation by Application

Car Dealership Parking, City Centre Parking, Airport Parking, Hotel Parking, Hospital Parking, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Market:

➠ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

➠ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

➠ South America (Brazil etc.)

➠ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

➠ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

☑ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market.

☑ The market share of the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

☑ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market.

☑ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Tower Type

1.4.3 Cart Type

1.4.4 Rotary Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Car Dealership Parking

1.5.3 City Centre Parking

1.5.4 Airport Parking

1.5.5 Hotel Parking

1.5.6 Hospital Parking

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Market

1.8.1 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume

3.4.1 East Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 East Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.5.1 Europe Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 South Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.6.1 South Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 South Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Middle East Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.8.1 Middle East Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Middle East Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Africa Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.9.1 Africa Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Africa Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Oceania Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.10.1 Oceania Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Oceania Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 South America Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.11.1 South America Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 South America Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.12 Rest of the World Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.12.1 Rest of the World Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.12.2 Rest of the World Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 North America

4.1 North America Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption by Countries

4.2 United States

4.3 Canada

4.4 Mexico

5 East Asia

5.1 East Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption by Countries

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption by Countries

6.2 Germany

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Russia

6.7 Spain

6.8 Netherlands

6.9 Switzerland

6.10 Poland

7 South Asia

7.1 South Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption by Countries

7.2 India

7.3 Pakistan

7.4 Bangladesh

8 Southeast Asia

8.1 Southeast Asia Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption by Countries

8.2 Indonesia

8.3 Thailand

8.4 Singapore

8.5 Malaysia

8.6 Philippines

8.7 Vietnam

8.8 Myanmar

9 Middle East

9.1 Middle East Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption by Countries

9.2 Turkey

9.3 Saudi Arabia

9.4 Iran

9.5 United Arab Emirates

9.6 Israel

9.7 Iraq

9.8 Qatar

9.9 Kuwait

9.10 Oman

10 Africa

10.1 Africa Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption by Countries

10.2 Nigeria

10.3 South Africa

10.4 Egypt

10.5 Algeria

10.6 Morocco

11 Oceania

11.1 Oceania Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption by Countries

11.2 Australia

11.3 New Zealand

12 South America

12.1 South America Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption by Countries

12.2 Brazil

12.3 Argentina

12.4 Columbia

12.5 Chile

12.6 Venezuela

12.7 Peru

12.8 Puerto Rico

12.9 Ecuador

13 Rest of the World

13.1 Rest of the World Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption by Countries

13.2 Kazakhstan

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

14.1 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Volume Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.2 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.3 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Sales Price by Type (2016-2021)

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

15.1 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption Volume by Application (2016-2021)

15.2 Global Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Consumption Value by Application (2016-2021)

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Business

16.1 STOPA

16.1.1 STOPA Company Profile

16.1.2 STOPA Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Product Specification

16.1.3 STOPA Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 FATA Automation

16.2.1 FATA Automation Company Profile

16.2.2 FATA Automation Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Product Specification

16.2.3 FATA Automation Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Sotefin SA

16.3.1 Sotefin SA Company Profile

16.3.2 Sotefin SA Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Product Specification

16.3.3 Sotefin SA Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 WOHR Autoparksysteme

16.4.1 WOHR Autoparksysteme Company Profile

16.4.2 WOHR Autoparksysteme Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Product Specification

16.4.3 WOHR Autoparksysteme Automatic Parking Systems (APS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 Dasher Lawless

