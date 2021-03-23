Managed Detection and Response Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027
Summary
Request Download Sample A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Managed Detection and Response Industry market.
A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Managed Detection and Response Industry market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Managed Detection and Response Industry market. All the data that has been presented in report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Managed Detection and Response Industry are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global Managed Detection and Response market covered in Chapter 12:
Paladion
Rapid7
Redscan Cyber Security
WatchGuard
NetWorks Group
mnemonic
BAE Systems
Optiv Security
Arctic Wolf Networks
F-Secure
eSentire
FireEye
Kudelski Security
Raytheon
IBM
CrowdStrike (US)
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Managed Detection and Response market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Endpoint security
Network security
Application security
Cloud security
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Managed Detection and Response market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and telecommunications
Government and defense
Energy and utilities
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Managed Detection and Response Industry Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 Managed Detection and Response Industry Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Managed Detection and Response Industry Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Managed Detection and Response Industry Market Forces
Chapter 4 Managed Detection and Response Industry Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Managed Detection and Response Industry Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Managed Detection and Response Industry Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Managed Detection and Response Industry Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Managed Detection and Response Industry Market
Chapter 9 Europe Managed Detection and Response Industry Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Managed Detection and Response Industry Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Managed Detection and Response Industry Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Managed Detection and Response Industry Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
