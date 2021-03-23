Women Travel Bag Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, MCM Worldwide, Samsonite

“

The report titled Global Women Travel Bag Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Women Travel Bag market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Women Travel Bag market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Women Travel Bag market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Women Travel Bag market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Women Travel Bag report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Women Travel Bag report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Women Travel Bag market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Women Travel Bag market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Women Travel Bag market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Women Travel Bag market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Women Travel Bag market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: VIP Industries

VF Corporation

Briggs & Riley Travelware

MCM Worldwide

Samsonite

Rimowa

Louis Vuitton

Delsey

Antler

Hermes

Crown

HIDEO WAKAMATSU

ACE

Tumi

Santa Barbara Polo

Travelpro

Eminent

Commodore

Diplomat

Winpard

Jinhou

JINLUDA

Powerland



Market Segmentation by Product: Backpack Travel Bag

Trolleys Travel Bag

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Adult Women

Kids



The Women Travel Bag Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Women Travel Bag market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Women Travel Bag market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Women Travel Bag market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Women Travel Bag industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Women Travel Bag market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Women Travel Bag market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Women Travel Bag market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Women Travel Bag Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Backpack Travel Bag

1.2.3 Trolleys Travel Bag

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Adult Women

1.3.3 Kids

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Women Travel Bag Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Women Travel Bag, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Women Travel Bag Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Women Travel Bag Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Women Travel Bag Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Women Travel Bag Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Women Travel Bag Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Women Travel Bag Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Women Travel Bag Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Women Travel Bag Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Women Travel Bag Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Women Travel Bag Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Women Travel Bag Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Women Travel Bag Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Women Travel Bag Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Women Travel Bag Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Women Travel Bag Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Women Travel Bag Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Women Travel Bag Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Women Travel Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Women Travel Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Women Travel Bag Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Women Travel Bag Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Women Travel Bag Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Women Travel Bag Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Women Travel Bag Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Women Travel Bag Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Women Travel Bag Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Women Travel Bag Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Women Travel Bag Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Women Travel Bag Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Women Travel Bag Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Women Travel Bag Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Women Travel Bag Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Women Travel Bag Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Women Travel Bag Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Women Travel Bag Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Women Travel Bag Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Women Travel Bag Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Women Travel Bag Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Women Travel Bag Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Women Travel Bag Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Women Travel Bag Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Women Travel Bag Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Women Travel Bag Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Women Travel Bag Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Women Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Women Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Women Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Women Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Women Travel Bag Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Women Travel Bag Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Women Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Women Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Women Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Women Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Women Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Women Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Women Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Women Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Women Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 VIP Industries

12.1.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 VIP Industries Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 VIP Industries Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 VIP Industries Women Travel Bag Products Offered

12.1.5 VIP Industries Recent Development

12.2 VF Corporation

12.2.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 VF Corporation Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 VF Corporation Women Travel Bag Products Offered

12.2.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware

12.3.1 Briggs & Riley Travelware Corporation Information

12.3.2 Briggs & Riley Travelware Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Briggs & Riley Travelware Women Travel Bag Products Offered

12.3.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware Recent Development

12.4 MCM Worldwide

12.4.1 MCM Worldwide Corporation Information

12.4.2 MCM Worldwide Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 MCM Worldwide Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 MCM Worldwide Women Travel Bag Products Offered

12.4.5 MCM Worldwide Recent Development

12.5 Samsonite

12.5.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

12.5.2 Samsonite Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Samsonite Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Samsonite Women Travel Bag Products Offered

12.5.5 Samsonite Recent Development

12.6 Rimowa

12.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rimowa Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Rimowa Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rimowa Women Travel Bag Products Offered

12.6.5 Rimowa Recent Development

12.7 Louis Vuitton

12.7.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

12.7.2 Louis Vuitton Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Louis Vuitton Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Louis Vuitton Women Travel Bag Products Offered

12.7.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development

12.8 Delsey

12.8.1 Delsey Corporation Information

12.8.2 Delsey Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Delsey Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Delsey Women Travel Bag Products Offered

12.8.5 Delsey Recent Development

12.9 Antler

12.9.1 Antler Corporation Information

12.9.2 Antler Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Antler Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Antler Women Travel Bag Products Offered

12.9.5 Antler Recent Development

12.10 Hermes

12.10.1 Hermes Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hermes Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hermes Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hermes Women Travel Bag Products Offered

12.10.5 Hermes Recent Development

12.12 HIDEO WAKAMATSU

12.12.1 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Corporation Information

12.12.2 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Products Offered

12.12.5 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Recent Development

12.13 ACE

12.13.1 ACE Corporation Information

12.13.2 ACE Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 ACE Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ACE Products Offered

12.13.5 ACE Recent Development

12.14 Tumi

12.14.1 Tumi Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tumi Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Tumi Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tumi Products Offered

12.14.5 Tumi Recent Development

12.15 Santa Barbara Polo

12.15.1 Santa Barbara Polo Corporation Information

12.15.2 Santa Barbara Polo Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Santa Barbara Polo Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Santa Barbara Polo Products Offered

12.15.5 Santa Barbara Polo Recent Development

12.16 Travelpro

12.16.1 Travelpro Corporation Information

12.16.2 Travelpro Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Travelpro Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Travelpro Products Offered

12.16.5 Travelpro Recent Development

12.17 Eminent

12.17.1 Eminent Corporation Information

12.17.2 Eminent Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Eminent Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Eminent Products Offered

12.17.5 Eminent Recent Development

12.18 Commodore

12.18.1 Commodore Corporation Information

12.18.2 Commodore Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Commodore Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Commodore Products Offered

12.18.5 Commodore Recent Development

12.19 Diplomat

12.19.1 Diplomat Corporation Information

12.19.2 Diplomat Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Diplomat Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Diplomat Products Offered

12.19.5 Diplomat Recent Development

12.20 Winpard

12.20.1 Winpard Corporation Information

12.20.2 Winpard Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Winpard Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Winpard Products Offered

12.20.5 Winpard Recent Development

12.21 Jinhou

12.21.1 Jinhou Corporation Information

12.21.2 Jinhou Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Jinhou Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Jinhou Products Offered

12.21.5 Jinhou Recent Development

12.22 JINLUDA

12.22.1 JINLUDA Corporation Information

12.22.2 JINLUDA Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 JINLUDA Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 JINLUDA Products Offered

12.22.5 JINLUDA Recent Development

12.23 Powerland

12.23.1 Powerland Corporation Information

12.23.2 Powerland Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Powerland Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Powerland Products Offered

12.23.5 Powerland Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Women Travel Bag Industry Trends

13.2 Women Travel Bag Market Drivers

13.3 Women Travel Bag Market Challenges

13.4 Women Travel Bag Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Women Travel Bag Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”