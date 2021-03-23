Women Travel Bag Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, MCM Worldwide, Samsonite
The report titled Global Women Travel Bag Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Women Travel Bag market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Women Travel Bag market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Women Travel Bag market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Women Travel Bag market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Women Travel Bag report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Women Travel Bag report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Women Travel Bag market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Women Travel Bag market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Women Travel Bag market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Women Travel Bag market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Women Travel Bag market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: VIP Industries
VF Corporation
Briggs & Riley Travelware
MCM Worldwide
Samsonite
Rimowa
Louis Vuitton
Delsey
Antler
Hermes
Crown
HIDEO WAKAMATSU
ACE
Tumi
Santa Barbara Polo
Travelpro
Eminent
Commodore
Diplomat
Winpard
Jinhou
JINLUDA
Powerland
Market Segmentation by Product: Backpack Travel Bag
Trolleys Travel Bag
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Adult Women
Kids
The Women Travel Bag Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Women Travel Bag market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Women Travel Bag market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Women Travel Bag market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Women Travel Bag industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Women Travel Bag market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Women Travel Bag market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Women Travel Bag market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Women Travel Bag Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Backpack Travel Bag
1.2.3 Trolleys Travel Bag
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Adult Women
1.3.3 Kids
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Women Travel Bag Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Women Travel Bag, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Women Travel Bag Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Women Travel Bag Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Women Travel Bag Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Women Travel Bag Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Women Travel Bag Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Women Travel Bag Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Women Travel Bag Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Women Travel Bag Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Women Travel Bag Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Women Travel Bag Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Women Travel Bag Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Women Travel Bag Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Women Travel Bag Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Women Travel Bag Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Women Travel Bag Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Women Travel Bag Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Women Travel Bag Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Women Travel Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Women Travel Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Women Travel Bag Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Women Travel Bag Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Women Travel Bag Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Women Travel Bag Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Women Travel Bag Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Women Travel Bag Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Women Travel Bag Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Women Travel Bag Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Women Travel Bag Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Women Travel Bag Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Women Travel Bag Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Women Travel Bag Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Women Travel Bag Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Women Travel Bag Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Women Travel Bag Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Women Travel Bag Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Women Travel Bag Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Women Travel Bag Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Women Travel Bag Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Women Travel Bag Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Women Travel Bag Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Women Travel Bag Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Women Travel Bag Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Women Travel Bag Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Women Travel Bag Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Women Travel Bag Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Women Travel Bag Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Women Travel Bag Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Women Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Women Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Women Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Women Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Women Travel Bag Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Women Travel Bag Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Women Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Women Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Women Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Women Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Women Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Women Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Women Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Women Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Women Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Women Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 VIP Industries
12.1.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information
12.1.2 VIP Industries Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 VIP Industries Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 VIP Industries Women Travel Bag Products Offered
12.1.5 VIP Industries Recent Development
12.2 VF Corporation
12.2.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information
12.2.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 VF Corporation Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 VF Corporation Women Travel Bag Products Offered
12.2.5 VF Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware
12.3.1 Briggs & Riley Travelware Corporation Information
12.3.2 Briggs & Riley Travelware Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Briggs & Riley Travelware Women Travel Bag Products Offered
12.3.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware Recent Development
12.4 MCM Worldwide
12.4.1 MCM Worldwide Corporation Information
12.4.2 MCM Worldwide Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 MCM Worldwide Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 MCM Worldwide Women Travel Bag Products Offered
12.4.5 MCM Worldwide Recent Development
12.5 Samsonite
12.5.1 Samsonite Corporation Information
12.5.2 Samsonite Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Samsonite Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Samsonite Women Travel Bag Products Offered
12.5.5 Samsonite Recent Development
12.6 Rimowa
12.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information
12.6.2 Rimowa Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Rimowa Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Rimowa Women Travel Bag Products Offered
12.6.5 Rimowa Recent Development
12.7 Louis Vuitton
12.7.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information
12.7.2 Louis Vuitton Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Louis Vuitton Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Louis Vuitton Women Travel Bag Products Offered
12.7.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development
12.8 Delsey
12.8.1 Delsey Corporation Information
12.8.2 Delsey Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Delsey Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Delsey Women Travel Bag Products Offered
12.8.5 Delsey Recent Development
12.9 Antler
12.9.1 Antler Corporation Information
12.9.2 Antler Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Antler Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Antler Women Travel Bag Products Offered
12.9.5 Antler Recent Development
12.10 Hermes
12.10.1 Hermes Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hermes Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Hermes Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Hermes Women Travel Bag Products Offered
12.10.5 Hermes Recent Development
12.11 VIP Industries
12.11.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information
12.11.2 VIP Industries Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 VIP Industries Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 VIP Industries Women Travel Bag Products Offered
12.11.5 VIP Industries Recent Development
12.12 HIDEO WAKAMATSU
12.12.1 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Corporation Information
12.12.2 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Products Offered
12.12.5 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Recent Development
12.13 ACE
12.13.1 ACE Corporation Information
12.13.2 ACE Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 ACE Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 ACE Products Offered
12.13.5 ACE Recent Development
12.14 Tumi
12.14.1 Tumi Corporation Information
12.14.2 Tumi Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Tumi Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Tumi Products Offered
12.14.5 Tumi Recent Development
12.15 Santa Barbara Polo
12.15.1 Santa Barbara Polo Corporation Information
12.15.2 Santa Barbara Polo Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Santa Barbara Polo Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Santa Barbara Polo Products Offered
12.15.5 Santa Barbara Polo Recent Development
12.16 Travelpro
12.16.1 Travelpro Corporation Information
12.16.2 Travelpro Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Travelpro Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Travelpro Products Offered
12.16.5 Travelpro Recent Development
12.17 Eminent
12.17.1 Eminent Corporation Information
12.17.2 Eminent Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Eminent Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Eminent Products Offered
12.17.5 Eminent Recent Development
12.18 Commodore
12.18.1 Commodore Corporation Information
12.18.2 Commodore Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Commodore Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Commodore Products Offered
12.18.5 Commodore Recent Development
12.19 Diplomat
12.19.1 Diplomat Corporation Information
12.19.2 Diplomat Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Diplomat Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Diplomat Products Offered
12.19.5 Diplomat Recent Development
12.20 Winpard
12.20.1 Winpard Corporation Information
12.20.2 Winpard Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Winpard Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Winpard Products Offered
12.20.5 Winpard Recent Development
12.21 Jinhou
12.21.1 Jinhou Corporation Information
12.21.2 Jinhou Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Jinhou Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Jinhou Products Offered
12.21.5 Jinhou Recent Development
12.22 JINLUDA
12.22.1 JINLUDA Corporation Information
12.22.2 JINLUDA Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 JINLUDA Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 JINLUDA Products Offered
12.22.5 JINLUDA Recent Development
12.23 Powerland
12.23.1 Powerland Corporation Information
12.23.2 Powerland Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Powerland Women Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Powerland Products Offered
12.23.5 Powerland Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Women Travel Bag Industry Trends
13.2 Women Travel Bag Market Drivers
13.3 Women Travel Bag Market Challenges
13.4 Women Travel Bag Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Women Travel Bag Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
