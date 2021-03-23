Orthopaedic Devices Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings, DePuy Synthes Companies

“

The report titled Global Orthopaedic Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Orthopaedic Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Orthopaedic Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Orthopaedic Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Orthopaedic Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Orthopaedic Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Orthopaedic Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Orthopaedic Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Orthopaedic Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Orthopaedic Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Orthopaedic Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Orthopaedic Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: NuVasive, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Zimmer-Biomet Holdings

DePuy Synthes Companies

Stryker Corporation

Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc.

Donjoy, Inc.

Conmed Corporation



Market Segmentation by Product: Drill Guide

Guide Tubes

Implant Holder

Custom Clamps

Screw Drivers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hip

Knee

Spine

Dental

Craniomaxillofacial

Extremities

Other



The Orthopaedic Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Orthopaedic Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Orthopaedic Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Orthopaedic Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Orthopaedic Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Orthopaedic Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Orthopaedic Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Orthopaedic Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Orthopaedic Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Drill Guide

1.2.3 Guide Tubes

1.2.4 Implant Holder

1.2.5 Custom Clamps

1.2.6 Screw Drivers

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hip

1.3.3 Knee

1.3.4 Spine

1.3.5 Dental

1.3.6 Craniomaxillofacial

1.3.7 Extremities

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Orthopaedic Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Orthopaedic Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Orthopaedic Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Orthopaedic Devices Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Orthopaedic Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Orthopaedic Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Orthopaedic Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Orthopaedic Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Orthopaedic Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Orthopaedic Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Orthopaedic Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Orthopaedic Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Orthopaedic Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Orthopaedic Devices Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Orthopaedic Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Orthopaedic Devices Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Orthopaedic Devices Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Orthopaedic Devices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Orthopaedic Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Orthopaedic Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Orthopaedic Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Orthopaedic Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Orthopaedic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Orthopaedic Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Orthopaedic Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Orthopaedic Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Orthopaedic Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Orthopaedic Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Orthopaedic Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Orthopaedic Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Orthopaedic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Orthopaedic Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Orthopaedic Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Orthopaedic Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Orthopaedic Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Orthopaedic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 NuVasive, Inc.

12.1.1 NuVasive, Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 NuVasive, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NuVasive, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 NuVasive, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 NuVasive, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Medtronic PLC

12.2.1 Medtronic PLC Corporation Information

12.2.2 Medtronic PLC Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Medtronic PLC Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Medtronic PLC Orthopaedic Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Medtronic PLC Recent Development

12.3 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings

12.3.1 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Corporation Information

12.3.2 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Orthopaedic Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Recent Development

12.4 DePuy Synthes Companies

12.4.1 DePuy Synthes Companies Corporation Information

12.4.2 DePuy Synthes Companies Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DePuy Synthes Companies Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DePuy Synthes Companies Orthopaedic Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 DePuy Synthes Companies Recent Development

12.5 Stryker Corporation

12.5.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Stryker Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Stryker Corporation Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Stryker Corporation Orthopaedic Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc.

12.6.1 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Donjoy, Inc.

12.7.1 Donjoy, Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Donjoy, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Donjoy, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Donjoy, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Donjoy, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Conmed Corporation

12.8.1 Conmed Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Conmed Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Conmed Corporation Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Conmed Corporation Orthopaedic Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 Conmed Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Orthopaedic Devices Industry Trends

13.2 Orthopaedic Devices Market Drivers

13.3 Orthopaedic Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Orthopaedic Devices Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Orthopaedic Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

