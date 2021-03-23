Oxo Alcohol Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | BASF, LG Chem, Eastman Chemicals, DowDuPont, BAX Chemicals

“

The report titled Global Oxo Alcohol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oxo Alcohol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oxo Alcohol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oxo Alcohol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oxo Alcohol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oxo Alcohol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oxo Alcohol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oxo Alcohol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oxo Alcohol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oxo Alcohol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oxo Alcohol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oxo Alcohol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF

LG Chem

Eastman Chemicals

DowDuPont

BAX Chemicals

Evonik

Sasol

Nan Ya PLASTICS

KH NEOCHEM

Ineos

China National Petroleum

Arkema

Formosa Plastic

Mitsubishi



Market Segmentation by Product: 2-Methyl-2-butanol (2M2B)

n-Butanol

2-Ethylhexanol

2-Propylheptanol

Isononyl Alcohol

Isodecyl Alcohol



Market Segmentation by Application: Plasticizers

Acrylate

Acetate

Glycol Ether

Solvents

Adhesives

Lube Oil Additive



The Oxo Alcohol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oxo Alcohol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oxo Alcohol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oxo Alcohol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oxo Alcohol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oxo Alcohol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oxo Alcohol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oxo Alcohol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oxo Alcohol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 2-Methyl-2-butanol (2M2B)

1.2.3 n-Butanol

1.2.4 2-Ethylhexanol

1.2.5 2-Propylheptanol

1.2.6 Isononyl Alcohol

1.2.7 Isodecyl Alcohol

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plasticizers

1.3.3 Acrylate

1.3.4 Acetate

1.3.5 Glycol Ether

1.3.6 Solvents

1.3.7 Adhesives

1.3.8 Lube Oil Additive

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Oxo Alcohol, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Oxo Alcohol Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Oxo Alcohol Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Oxo Alcohol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Oxo Alcohol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oxo Alcohol Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Oxo Alcohol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oxo Alcohol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oxo Alcohol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oxo Alcohol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Oxo Alcohol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Oxo Alcohol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Oxo Alcohol Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Oxo Alcohol Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Oxo Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Oxo Alcohol Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Oxo Alcohol Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Oxo Alcohol Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Oxo Alcohol Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Oxo Alcohol Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Oxo Alcohol Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Oxo Alcohol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Oxo Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Oxo Alcohol Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Oxo Alcohol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Oxo Alcohol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Oxo Alcohol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Oxo Alcohol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Oxo Alcohol Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Oxo Alcohol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Oxo Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Oxo Alcohol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Oxo Alcohol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Oxo Alcohol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Oxo Alcohol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Oxo Alcohol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oxo Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Oxo Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Oxo Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Oxo Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Oxo Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Oxo Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Oxo Alcohol Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 LG Chem

12.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 LG Chem Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LG Chem Oxo Alcohol Products Offered

12.2.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.3 Eastman Chemicals

12.3.1 Eastman Chemicals Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eastman Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Eastman Chemicals Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Eastman Chemicals Oxo Alcohol Products Offered

12.3.5 Eastman Chemicals Recent Development

12.4 DowDuPont

12.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DowDuPont Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DowDuPont Oxo Alcohol Products Offered

12.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.5 BAX Chemicals

12.5.1 BAX Chemicals Corporation Information

12.5.2 BAX Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BAX Chemicals Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BAX Chemicals Oxo Alcohol Products Offered

12.5.5 BAX Chemicals Recent Development

12.6 Evonik

12.6.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.6.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Evonik Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Evonik Oxo Alcohol Products Offered

12.6.5 Evonik Recent Development

12.7 Sasol

12.7.1 Sasol Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sasol Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sasol Oxo Alcohol Products Offered

12.7.5 Sasol Recent Development

12.8 Nan Ya PLASTICS

12.8.1 Nan Ya PLASTICS Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nan Ya PLASTICS Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nan Ya PLASTICS Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nan Ya PLASTICS Oxo Alcohol Products Offered

12.8.5 Nan Ya PLASTICS Recent Development

12.9 KH NEOCHEM

12.9.1 KH NEOCHEM Corporation Information

12.9.2 KH NEOCHEM Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 KH NEOCHEM Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 KH NEOCHEM Oxo Alcohol Products Offered

12.9.5 KH NEOCHEM Recent Development

12.10 Ineos

12.10.1 Ineos Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ineos Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ineos Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ineos Oxo Alcohol Products Offered

12.10.5 Ineos Recent Development

12.12 Arkema

12.12.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.12.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Arkema Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Arkema Products Offered

12.12.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.13 Formosa Plastic

12.13.1 Formosa Plastic Corporation Information

12.13.2 Formosa Plastic Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Formosa Plastic Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Formosa Plastic Products Offered

12.13.5 Formosa Plastic Recent Development

12.14 Mitsubishi

12.14.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Mitsubishi Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Mitsubishi Products Offered

12.14.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Oxo Alcohol Industry Trends

13.2 Oxo Alcohol Market Drivers

13.3 Oxo Alcohol Market Challenges

13.4 Oxo Alcohol Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oxo Alcohol Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

