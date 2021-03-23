Polyisobutene Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | TPC, Infineum, Lubrizol, BASF, Ineos

“

The report titled Global Polyisobutene Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyisobutene market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyisobutene market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyisobutene market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyisobutene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyisobutene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyisobutene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyisobutene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyisobutene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyisobutene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyisobutene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyisobutene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: TPC

Infineum

Lubrizol

BASF

Ineos

Daelim

Chevron Oronite

ENEOS

Braskem

Jilin Petrochemical

Shandong Hongrui

Zhejiang Shunda

BASF-YPC



Market Segmentation by Product: Low Weight Molecular

Medium Weight Molecular

High Weight Molecular



Market Segmentation by Application: Fuel & Lube Additives

Adhesive & Sealant

Plastic & Elastomer Modifier

Gum Base

Other



The Polyisobutene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyisobutene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyisobutene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyisobutene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyisobutene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyisobutene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyisobutene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyisobutene market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyisobutene Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyisobutene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low Weight Molecular

1.2.3 Medium Weight Molecular

1.2.4 High Weight Molecular

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyisobutene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fuel & Lube Additives

1.3.3 Adhesive & Sealant

1.3.4 Plastic & Elastomer Modifier

1.3.5 Gum Base

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyisobutene Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyisobutene Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyisobutene Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Polyisobutene, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Polyisobutene Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Polyisobutene Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyisobutene Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Polyisobutene Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyisobutene Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Polyisobutene Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Polyisobutene Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyisobutene Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polyisobutene Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Polyisobutene Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polyisobutene Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Polyisobutene Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Polyisobutene Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polyisobutene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Polyisobutene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyisobutene Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Polyisobutene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Polyisobutene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Polyisobutene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polyisobutene Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyisobutene Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyisobutene Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Polyisobutene Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polyisobutene Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyisobutene Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Polyisobutene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polyisobutene Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polyisobutene Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyisobutene Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Polyisobutene Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Polyisobutene Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polyisobutene Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyisobutene Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Polyisobutene Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Polyisobutene Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polyisobutene Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polyisobutene Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyisobutene Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Polyisobutene Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Polyisobutene Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Polyisobutene Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Polyisobutene Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Polyisobutene Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Polyisobutene Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Polyisobutene Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Polyisobutene Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Polyisobutene Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Polyisobutene Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Polyisobutene Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Polyisobutene Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Polyisobutene Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Polyisobutene Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Polyisobutene Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Polyisobutene Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Polyisobutene Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Polyisobutene Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Polyisobutene Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Polyisobutene Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Polyisobutene Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Polyisobutene Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Polyisobutene Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyisobutene Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Polyisobutene Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Polyisobutene Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Polyisobutene Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polyisobutene Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Polyisobutene Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyisobutene Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyisobutene Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Polyisobutene Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Polyisobutene Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Polyisobutene Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Polyisobutene Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyisobutene Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Polyisobutene Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Polyisobutene Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyisobutene Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutene Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutene Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutene Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutene Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 TPC

12.1.1 TPC Corporation Information

12.1.2 TPC Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 TPC Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 TPC Polyisobutene Products Offered

12.1.5 TPC Recent Development

12.2 Infineum

12.2.1 Infineum Corporation Information

12.2.2 Infineum Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Infineum Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Infineum Polyisobutene Products Offered

12.2.5 Infineum Recent Development

12.3 Lubrizol

12.3.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Lubrizol Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lubrizol Polyisobutene Products Offered

12.3.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF Polyisobutene Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF Recent Development

12.5 Ineos

12.5.1 Ineos Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ineos Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ineos Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ineos Polyisobutene Products Offered

12.5.5 Ineos Recent Development

12.6 Daelim

12.6.1 Daelim Corporation Information

12.6.2 Daelim Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Daelim Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Daelim Polyisobutene Products Offered

12.6.5 Daelim Recent Development

12.7 Chevron Oronite

12.7.1 Chevron Oronite Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chevron Oronite Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Chevron Oronite Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chevron Oronite Polyisobutene Products Offered

12.7.5 Chevron Oronite Recent Development

12.8 ENEOS

12.8.1 ENEOS Corporation Information

12.8.2 ENEOS Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 ENEOS Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ENEOS Polyisobutene Products Offered

12.8.5 ENEOS Recent Development

12.9 Braskem

12.9.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.9.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Braskem Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Braskem Polyisobutene Products Offered

12.9.5 Braskem Recent Development

12.10 Jilin Petrochemical

12.10.1 Jilin Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jilin Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Jilin Petrochemical Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jilin Petrochemical Polyisobutene Products Offered

12.10.5 Jilin Petrochemical Recent Development

12.12 Zhejiang Shunda

12.12.1 Zhejiang Shunda Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zhejiang Shunda Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Zhejiang Shunda Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Zhejiang Shunda Products Offered

12.12.5 Zhejiang Shunda Recent Development

12.13 BASF-YPC

12.13.1 BASF-YPC Corporation Information

12.13.2 BASF-YPC Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 BASF-YPC Polyisobutene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 BASF-YPC Products Offered

12.13.5 BASF-YPC Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Polyisobutene Industry Trends

13.2 Polyisobutene Market Drivers

13.3 Polyisobutene Market Challenges

13.4 Polyisobutene Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polyisobutene Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

