Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 with Top Key Vendors: BHARAT BIOTECH, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Prokarium Ltd., SCANDINAVIAN BIOPHARMA

The Typhoid fever vaccines Marketwas valued at US$ million262.81 in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 525.32 millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%from 2020to 2027.

Typhoid is an infectious diseases caused due to contaminated food and water. Typhoid is a bacterial infection that can lead to a high fever and it is caused by the bacteria Salmonella typhi. This disease is rare in developed countries and vaccines are recommended in the areas where the disease is prevalent. There are two types of vaccines to prevent typhoid fever. One is an inactivated (killed) vaccine and the other is a live, attenuated (weakened) typhoid fever vaccine. Inactivated typhoid vaccine is administered as an injection.

Shanghai institute of biological products co., ltd.

Paxvax Inc.

PT Bio Farma

BIO-MED

BHARAT BIOTECH

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Prokarium Ltd.

SCANDINAVIAN BIOPHARMA

Live Attenuated Vaccine

Capsular Polysaccharide Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccine

Others

Oral

Injections

The report summarized the high revenue that has been generated across locations like, North America, Japan, Europe, Asia, and India along with the facts and figures of Typhoid Fever Vaccines market. It focuses on the major points, which are necessary to make positive impacts on the market like policies, international transactions, speculation, and supply demand in the global market.

