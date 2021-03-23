Legal Marijuana Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions
Summary
Marijuana, also known as cannabis, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant intended for medical or recreational use. The plant contains the mind-altering chemical THC and other similar compounds. The global legal marijuana market was 16.41 billion USD in 2018 and […]
More On Legal Marijuana Market
America’s largest liquor distributor, Southern Glazer’s, has announced that it will be entering the Canadian cannabis industry in partnership with one of Canada’s largest legal cannabis producers, Aphria.
