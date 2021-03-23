Smart Baby Thermometers Market Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook
Summary
A smart baby thermometer records, monitors, and controls body temperatures. The thermometer is integrated with mobile apps and other interfaces. The global smart baby thermometers market was USD 37.62 million in 2018 and will reach USD 64.52 million by 2025 at a […]
More On Smart Baby Thermometers Market
Lifestyle advancements and rising child health concerns are the primary factors for the growth of the market. The ease use of devices is also a reason for the adoption of these devices. However, the risk associated with the smart baby thermometers is hindering the market growth.
Industry Trends and Updates
Kinsa has launched a new wireless version of its device, called Kinsa QuickCare, after securing FDA clearance.
