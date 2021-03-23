Skin Lightening Products Market By Type, By Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2026

Global Skin Lightening Products Market was valued at US$ 4.02 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6.52 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.23 % during a forecast period.

Skin lightening products uses synthetic or natural ingredients for whitening skin tone or to reduce the amount of melanin in the skin to leave a uniform skin complexion. Major driving factors of the market are rising consciousness regarding beauty, increasing demand for skin lightening products for radiant and flawless skin, and increasing spending on skincare products. Consumer lifestyle is changing as rising disposable income, innovation of new and advanced products, which are suitable for the modern lifestyle is further propelling the growth in skin lightening products market. Rising e-Commerce industry in the beauty and personal care segment is stimulating the growth of skin lightening products market. Growing penetration of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other fashion blogs plays an immense role in spreading awareness regarding skin care and lighting, which is boosting the growth of the global skin lightening products market.

Natural or organic products are expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as rising consumer preference to the natural or organic products and usage of skin lightening products with no harsh chemicals. Synthetic segment is foreseen to grow at steady rate, as synthetic skin products contain powerful and allergic chemicals which is not suitable for some skins. Also, has prolong side effects.

Lotions and creams hold 80 % share of the market in forecast period. Lotions and creams offers easy application. In addition, contain higher water percentage and, to put it simply, are droplets of oil mixed in water. Lotions tend to be light-weight, non-greasy, and are more easily absorbed into the skin. They are excellent for normal to slightly dry skin.

Online segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market. Increasing penetration of mobile phones is a major factor driving the online segment growth. The online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products. In addition, online channel provides, easy access to market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period led by growth in consumerâ€™s disposable income, rising preference for safer and less invasive choices to cosmetic surgeries, and increasing beauty awareness in this region. India and China, are expected to boost the market as spending on skin care products are increased in these countries. Chinese women more consciousness about their face beauty, they are very attentive to skin problems. Many female consumers are dropping until 40% of their annual salary on high-end skincare products.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in skin lightening products market are L’OrÃ©al S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble Company, Shiseido Company, Avon Products Inc., Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Clarins Group, Unilever, Kaya Ltd., Eveline Cosmetics, Bio Veda Action Research, Beiersdorf, Bio Veda Action Research, Procter and Gamble, Himalaya Global Holdings, Emami, Shiseido, VLCC Health Care, Clarins, Kanebo Cosmetics, CavinKare, Dabur India Ltd., Rozge Cosmeceutical, RichFeel, Civant LLC, and Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding skin lightening products market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, Purity portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in skin lightening products market.

Scope of the Global Skin Lightening Products Market

Global Skin Lightening Products Market, by Product Type

Lotions & Creams

Serums & Toners

Scrubs

Gels

Foams

Others

Global Skin Lightening Products Market, by Nature

Organic

Herbal/Natural

Synthetic

Global Skin Lightening Products Market, by End User

Men

Women

Global Skin Lightening Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Skin Lightening Products Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players in Global Skin Lightening Products Market

L’OrÃ©al S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble Company

Shiseido Company

Avon Products Inc.

Lotus Herbals Private Limited

Clarins Group

Unilever

Kaya Ltd.

Eveline Cosmetics

Bio Veda Action Research

Beiersdorf

Procter and Gamble

Himalaya Global Holdings

Emami

Shiseido

VLCC Health Care

Clarins

Kanebo Cosmetics

CavinKare

Dabur India Ltd.

Rozge Cosmeceutical

RichFeel

Civant LLC

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

