Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.

In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market.

Key players in the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market covered in Chapter 13:

Elkay Manufacturing

Geberit

LIXIL Corporation

Grohe

Roca Bathroom Products

HSIL

Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries

Delta

Masco Corporation

American Standard

Ideal Standard International

MAAX Bath

CERA Sanitaryware

Kohler

Moen

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Bath and Shower Fixtures

Lavatory Fixtures

Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures

Other Fixtures

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Household

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Forces

Chapter 4 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market

Chapter 9 Europe Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

