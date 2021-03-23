AI as Service Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027
Summary
A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global AI as Service market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to AI as Service market. All the data that has been presented in report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of AI as Service are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global AI as Service market covered in Chapter 13:
Apple Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
CloudWalk Technology Co., Ltd.
Megvii Technology Limited
DataRobot
Graphcore
Clarifai
AIBrain
SenseTime
AEye
Amazon.com, Inc.
Anki
CloudMinds Technology Inc.
Banjo
Casetext
Nvidia Corporation
Blue River Tech
Microsoft Corporation
CognitiveScale
Intel Corporation
Alphabet Inc.
UBTECH Robotics, Inc.
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the AI as Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
ML
DL
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the AI as Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Healthcare
Education
BFSI
Law
Retail
Advertising & Media
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 AI as Service Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 AI as Service Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 AI as Service Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 AI as Service Market Forces
Chapter 4 AI as Service Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 AI as Service Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 AI as Service Market – By Type
Chapter 7 AI as Service Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America AI as Service Market
Chapter 9 Europe AI as Service Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific AI as Service Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa AI as Service Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America AI as Service Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
Key Questions Covered in the Report
- What is the total market value of AI as Service Market report?
- What would be forecast period in the market report?
- What is the market value of AI as Service Market in 2021?
- What is the Key Industry Leaders opinion for the AI as Service?
- Which is base year calculated in the AI as Service Market Report?
- What are the key trends in the AI as Service Market Report?
- What are the market values / growth % of emerging countries?
- Which market holds the maximum market share of the AI as Service Market?
