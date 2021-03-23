Visual Data Discovery Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027
Summary
Request Download Sample A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Visual Data Discovery market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the […]
A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Visual Data Discovery market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Visual Data Discovery market. All the data that has been presented in report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Visual Data Discovery are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global Visual Data Discovery market covered in Chapter 13:
Qlik Technologies
Oracle
Microstrategy
Alteryx
Teradata
Biomax Informatics
IBM
Datawatch Corporation
FICO
Cloudera
Clearstory Data
Angoss Software
Datameer
SAP
BlueGranite
Tableau Software
Birst
Platfora
Intel
Rapidminer
Tibco Software Inc.
SAS Institute
Microsoft
Megaputer Intelligence
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Visual Data Discovery market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
On-premises
Cloud
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Visual Data Discovery market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Telecom and IT
Government and Defense
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Visual Data Discovery Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 Visual Data Discovery Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Visual Data Discovery Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Visual Data Discovery Market Forces
Chapter 4 Visual Data Discovery Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Visual Data Discovery Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Visual Data Discovery Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Visual Data Discovery Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Visual Data Discovery Market
Chapter 9 Europe Visual Data Discovery Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Visual Data Discovery Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Visual Data Discovery Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Visual Data Discovery Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
