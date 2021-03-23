Online Education Market 2021-2026 Research Report | Aptara , Adobe Systems, Docebo, Edmodo

Latest added Online Education Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Aptara , Adobe Systems, Docebo, Edmodo, PowerSchool Group LLC, Tata Interactive Systems, Udacity. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Online Education Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Online Education Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Online Education Marke By Component (Hardware (Laptop, Mobile, PC, and Others) and Software (Worldclass, Courseplay, Yuja, and Others)), By Product ( Content (Technical, Management, Commerce, Arts, and Others) and Services (Primary and Secondary Supplementary Education, Test Preparation, Online Certification, Higher Education and Language, and Others)), By Learning Type ( Synchronous (Chat, Voice, Video, and Live Streaming) and Asynchronous (Digital Curriculum Material, e-mail, Discussion Boards, and Social Networking) ), By Vertical ( K-12, Higher Education, Industry and Professionals ) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Online Education Market Segments

Online Education Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Online Education Market Size & Forecast

Online Education Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Online Education Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Snapshot

The Global Online Education Market is expected to expand at a 28.55% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

The key players of the global online education market are Lynda.Com (US), Pearson PLC (UK), McGraw-Hill Education (US), Blackboard Inc. (US), Aptara Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Docebo (Canada), Edmodo (US), PowerSchool Group LLC (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), K12 Inc. (US), Udacity, Inc. (US), and Classteacher Learning Systems (India).

Online education is an electronically supported learning system, which relies on the Internet for interaction and distribution of course material between students and teachers. Growing demand to reduce the cost of education, increasing government initiatives supporting online education, and increasing penetration of smartphones and the Internet are the factors contributing to the growth of the global online education market. Additionally, the market is also expected to be boosted owing to the increasing demand for adaptive learning. However, the availability of abundant free content and lack of awareness is limiting market growth.

Based on component, the global market for online education is dominated by the hardware segment, whereas the software segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. The advent of BYOD among enterprises has increased the demand for smartphones and laptops. Growing investments by online education key players for offering learning management software with enhanced features are expected to increase their demand during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global market for online education is dominated by content segment, whereas the services segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 30.77% during the forecast period. Increasing emphasis on science education in schools has resulted in an inclination towards online courses offering bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees in science-oriented subjects, thereby compelling the growth of the global online education market.

Based on learning type, the global market for online education is dominated by the asynchronous learning segment, whereas the synchronous learning type is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 31.01% during the forecast period. Asynchronous learning is a component of education, which involves interaction between students and instructors with a delay in response timings. It comprises of self-paced courses taken via the internet, Q&A mentoring, online discussion groups, social networking, e-mail, and digital curriculum material.

Based on vertical, the global market for online education is dominated by the higher education segment, whereas the industry and professional segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period. Higher education is the dominant segment due to its popularity among end users when it comes to online education. Online education provides learners with various higher education courses and certifications while educating the users in online learning components such as videos and chat rooms. Furthermore, it also provides learners with time and location flexibility and cost-efficient features.

Regional Analysis

The global online education market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 43% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1.85 billion. Asia-Pacific held the second largest market share and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 31.28% during the forecast period. A well-established infrastructure, highly skilled workforce, and increasing demand for BYOD among corporate organizations are driving the demand for online education in North America.

Online Education Market Reports – Table of Contents

