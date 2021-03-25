Risk Analytics Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

Request Download Sample

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Risk Analytics market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.

In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Risk Analytics market. All the data that has been presented in report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Risk Analytics are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.

Key players in the global Risk Analytics market covered in Chapter 13:

Brinqa

Riskanalytics

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute

Moody’s Analytics, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

IHS Markit

Qlik

Tableau

Accenture

Axiom Sl

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Provenir

SAP SE

Angoss

FIS Global

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Risk Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

System Integration Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Risk Assessment and Analysis Services

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Risk Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Credit Risk Management

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Liquidity Risk Analytics

Industry Benchmarking and Validation

Real Time Situational Awareness

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Risk Analytics Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Risk Analytics Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Risk Analytics Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Risk Analytics Market Forces

Chapter 4 Risk Analytics Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Risk Analytics Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Risk Analytics Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Risk Analytics Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Risk Analytics Market

Chapter 9 Europe Risk Analytics Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Risk Analytics Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Risk Analytics Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Risk Analytics Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

