Facial Recognition Market 2021 Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems

This report studies the Facial Recognition Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Global Facial Recognition Market By Technology (2D and 3D Face Recognition, Facial Analyst), Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Homeland Security, Criminal Investigation, ID Management, Physical Security, Intelligent Signage, Web Application, Business Intelligence, Photo Indexing and Sorting), End Users (Government & Transportation, Military & Defense, BSFI, Retail, Hospitality), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

To Avail deep insights of Facial Recognition Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Market Analysis: Global Facial Recognition Market

Global facial recognition market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising demand for surveillance systems for enhancing safety and security

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facial recognition market are NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Aware, Inc., Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NVISO SA., Daon, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Techno Brain., Neurotechnology, Innovatrics, id3 Technologies, IDEMIA, Animetrics, Crunchbase Inc., Aurora Computer Services Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., FaceFirst

Market Definition: Global Facial Recognition Market

Facial recognition is a technology which is used to recognize human face for different purposes. Facial recognition system uses biometrics software to match facial features or information from the recorded database. It is easy to integrate with existing security features. Facial recognition is generally used for security purposes. Facial recognition is also defined as an application based on biometric artificial intelligence that can define an individual uniquely by analyzing patterns based on the facial textures and shape of the individual.

Facial Recognition Market Restraints:

Lack of accuracy is somewhere hindering the market growth

High implementation cost of facial recognition technology hinder the market growth

Research Methodology: Global Facial Recognition Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Facial Recognition Market Drivers:

Government initiatives are expected to contribute in driving the market growth

Increasing demand for surveillance systems to enhance safety and security is increasing the adoption of facial recognition systems

Increasing adoption of facial recognition in consumer electronics are fueling the market growth

Mandatory regulations imposed by government for the adoption of technology is driving the market growth

Facial Recognition Market study analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities & challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Facial Recognition Market Reports – Table of Contents

Preface Assumptions and Research Methodology Executive Summary: Global Facial Recognition Market Market Overview Key Insights Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region North America Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast Competitive Landscape

