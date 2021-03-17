CAR-T Cell Therapy Market 2020-2025: Expected Development, Share, Size, Demand, Revenue And Study of Key Players

Reportspedia Published a updated research Report on “Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Forecast 2025” includes the deep analysis of market status(2015-2020), competitive industry analysis, Scope, Trend, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Progress, and Forecast to 2025.

Major Key players profiled in the report include:

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd.

Celgene Corporation

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc.

Legend Biotech (Genscript Biotech Corporation)

Kite Pharma, Inc. (Gilead Sciences, Inc.)

Aurora Biopharma Inc

Scope:

Market Segment By Region:

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment By Type:

CD 19

CD 20

GD2

CD22

CD30

CD33

HER1

HER2

Meso

EGFRvlll

Market Segment By Application:

Acute Lymphocytic

Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Non Hodgkin Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Pancreatic Cancer

Neuroblasta

Breast Cancer

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Colorectal Cancer

Table Of Content Described:

CAR-T Cell Therapy Industry Synopsis Market Size by Segmentation (2020-2025) CAR-T Cell Therapy Leading Manufacturers Company Profiles Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Competitive Study by Players US CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Development Status and Overview Europe CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Improvement Status and Overview Africa CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Development Status and Overview South-America CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Improvement Status and Overview Asia-pacific CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Development Status and Overview Southeast Asia CAR-T Cell Therapy Improvement Status and Overview CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Forecast by Regional Analysis, And By Segmentation (2020-2025) Dynamics of CAR-T Cell Therapy Market CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Growth Factors Study Research Conclusions Appendix

