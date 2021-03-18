Smart Cities Market Size | Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Global Smart Cities industry valued approximately USD 343 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The latest research on the Smart Cities Market report includes forecasting and analysis on a global, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2021 and a forecast for 2021 to 2027, which is supported by both volume and revenue (in USD million). The entire study covers the main drivers and restraints of the Smart Cities market. This report had a dedicated section on the effects of COVID19. In addition, Smart Cities Market segments (by a major player, by type, by application, and by major region) outlook, business evaluation, competitive scenario, and trends. The report also provides a 360-degree view of the industry’s competitive landscape.

In addition, it provides highly accurate estimates of the CAGR, market share, and market size of the major regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Smart Cities markets, expand their reach, and create sales opportunities.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Smart Cities Market Research Report:

Ericsson

General Electronics

IBM Co.

CISCO Systems

Delphi

Schneider Electrics SE

Accenture Plc.

Exxon Mobil Co.