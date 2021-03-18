Cordless Power Tools Market Size | Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Global Cordless Power Tools Market valued approximately USD 15.33 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The latest research on the Cordless Power Tools Market report includes forecasting and analysis on a global, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2021 and a forecast for 2021 to 2027, which is supported by both volume and revenue (in USD million). The entire study covers the main drivers and restraints of the Cordless Power Tools market. This report had a dedicated section on the effects of COVID19. In addition, Cordless Power Tools Market segments (by a major player, by type, by application, and by major region) outlook, business evaluation, competitive scenario, and trends. The report also provides a 360-degree view of the industry’s competitive landscape.

In addition, it provides highly accurate estimates of the CAGR, market share, and market size of the major regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Cordless Power Tools markets, expand their reach, and create sales opportunities.

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Makita

Hilti

Hitachi Koki

Festool (TTS)

Snap-On

Husqvarna

Interskol

Duss

Baier

Collomix

Metabo

Milwaukee Electric Tool (TTI)