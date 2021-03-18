Air Purifier Market Size | Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Global air purifier market is valued at approximately USD 8.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The latest research on the Air Purifier Market report includes forecasting and analysis on a global, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2021 and a forecast for 2021 to 2027, which is supported by both volume and revenue (in USD million). The entire study covers the main drivers and restraints of the Air Purifier market. This report had a dedicated section on the effects of COVID19. In addition, Air Purifier Market segments (by a major player, by type, by application, and by major region) outlook, business evaluation, competitive scenario, and trends. The report also provides a 360-degree view of the industry’s competitive landscape.

In addition, it provides highly accurate estimates of the CAGR, market share, and market size of the major regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Air Purifier markets, expand their reach, and create sales opportunities.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Air Purifier Market Research Report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Honeywell International Inc

Sharp Corporation

COWAY Co., LTD.

Panasonic Corporation

Blueair AB

IQAir AG

Camfil AB

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.