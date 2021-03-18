Data Centre Colocation Market Size | Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Data Centre Colocation Market is valued approximately USD 28.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The latest research on the Data Centre Colocation Market report includes forecasting and analysis on a global, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2021 and a forecast for 2021 to 2027, which is supported by both volume and revenue (in USD million). The entire study covers the main drivers and restraints of the Data Centre Colocation market. This report had a dedicated section on the effects of COVID19. In addition, Data Centre Colocation Market segments (by a major player, by type, by application, and by major region) outlook, business evaluation, competitive scenario, and trends. The report also provides a 360-degree view of the industry’s competitive landscape.

In addition, it provides highly accurate estimates of the CAGR, market share, and market size of the major regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Data Centre Colocation markets, expand their reach, and create sales opportunities.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Data Centre Colocation Market Research Report:

American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc.

CenturyLink Technology Solutions

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Equini,x Inc.

Global Switch Corp.

NTT Data Corp.

China Telecom Corporation Ltd

Rackspace Inc.

SunGuard Availability Services

Verizon Communication Ltd