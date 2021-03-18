Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Size | Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Global Tungsten Carbide Powder Market is valued approximately USD 16.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The latest research on the Tungsten Carbide Powder Market report includes forecasting and analysis on a global, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2021 and a forecast for 2021 to 2027, which is supported by both volume and revenue (in USD million). The entire study covers the main drivers and restraints of the Tungsten Carbide Powder market. This report had a dedicated section on the effects of COVID19. In addition, Tungsten Carbide Powder Market segments (by a major player, by type, by application, and by major region) outlook, business evaluation, competitive scenario, and trends. The report also provides a 360-degree view of the industry’s competitive landscape.

In addition, it provides highly accurate estimates of the CAGR, market share, and market size of the major regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Tungsten Carbide Powder markets, expand their reach, and create sales opportunities.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Research Report:

Sandvik AB

Kennametal Inc.

Ceratizit S.A.

Extramet

Federal Carbide Company

Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Japan New Metal Co., Ltd.