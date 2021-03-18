Business Intelligence Market Size | Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Global Business Intelligence Market was valued at 34.67 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD206.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.98% from 2020 to 2027.

The latest research on the Business Intelligence Market report includes forecasting and analysis on a global, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2021 and a forecast for 2021 to 2027, which is supported by both volume and revenue (in USD million). The entire study covers the main drivers and restraints of the Business Intelligence market. This report had a dedicated section on the effects of COVID19. In addition, Business Intelligence Market segments (by a major player, by type, by application, and by major region) outlook, business evaluation, competitive scenario, and trends. The report also provides a 360-degree view of the industry’s competitive landscape.

In addition, it provides highly accurate estimates of the CAGR, market share, and market size of the major regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Business Intelligence markets, expand their reach, and create sales opportunities.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Business Intelligence Market Research Report:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Information Builders

Pentaho (A Hitachi Company)

Tableau Software

Sisense Inc.

Microstrategy

Panorama