Butyric Acid Market Size | Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Global Butyric Acid market was valued at 244.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD674.59 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The latest research on the Butyric Acid Market report includes forecasting and analysis on a global, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2021 and a forecast for 2021 to 2027, which is supported by both volume and revenue (in USD million). The entire study covers the main drivers and restraints of the Butyric Acid market. This report had a dedicated section on the effects of COVID19. In addition, Butyric Acid Market segments (by a major player, by type, by application, and by major region) outlook, business evaluation, competitive scenario, and trends. The report also provides a 360-degree view of the industry’s competitive landscape.

In addition, it provides highly accurate estimates of the CAGR, market share, and market size of the major regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Butyric Acid markets, expand their reach, and create sales opportunities.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Butyric Acid Market Research Report:

Eastman Chemical Company

Oxea GmbH

Blue Marble Biomaterials

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.

Perstorp Holding AB

Snowco Industrial Co.