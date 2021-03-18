BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size | Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market was valued at 54.69 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD165.25 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.99% from 2020 to 2027.

The latest research on the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market report includes forecasting and analysis on a global, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2021 and a forecast for 2021 to 2027, which is supported by both volume and revenue (in USD million). The entire study covers the main drivers and restraints of the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market. This report had a dedicated section on the effects of COVID19. In addition, BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market segments (by a major player, by type, by application, and by major region) outlook, business evaluation, competitive scenario, and trends. The report also provides a 360-degree view of the industry’s competitive landscape.

In addition, it provides highly accurate estimates of the CAGR, market share, and market size of the major regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped BYOD & Enterprise Mobility markets, expand their reach, and create sales opportunities.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Research Report:

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited

Cisco Systems

AT&T

Blackberry Limited

Honeywell International

Infosys Limited

IBM Corporation

Capgemini

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Oracle Corporation

Accenture